COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. — A Douglas woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of her 2-year-old son in 2020. Authorities on Thursday said 23-year-old Erika Parra was located in Mexico. The Cochise County Sheriff's Office worked with Mexican authorities to transfer her to the United States, where she was subsequently arrested and booked into the Cochise County Jail.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO