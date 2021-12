In almost all ways, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time'' marks a step forward for Tampa Repertory Theatre. Small professional theatres are nearly always challenged for the resources to assemble a cast that’s uniformly solid across the entire ensemble. Directors often make up for such inequities by punching up dialogue (erroneously) in an effort to balance talent. However, particularly in the small houses that dominate our theatre scene, the late Stephen Sondheim’s axiom that “less is more” seems elusive. I often remark to my theatergoing companions that I just wish the actors would “do less.” In drama school, we defined over-acting as “emotion in excess of technique.” Too many actors feel compelled to “perform,” calling attention to themselves in broad strokes or obvious choices, when restraint through contrast or surprise, will rivet an audience’s attention instead.

TAMPA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO