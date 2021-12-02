ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Musical Christmas Show

starpublications.online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are invited to a Musical Christmas Show with Debbie Langley and Company....

starpublications.online

gospelmusic.org

“The Commission” Music Video From CAIN Exclusively Premieres During Pre-Show Of “Christmas With The Chosen: The Messengers” Beginning Dec. 1

22 November 2021 – Franklin, TN – In partnership with Fathom Events, Provident Label Group announces the exclusive world premiere of “The Commission” music video from the band CAIN. Set to debut in cinemas nationwide during the pre-show of “Christmas with The Chosen: The Messengers,” the video features the award-winning sibling trio comprised of Taylor Cain Matz, Madison Cain Johnson, and Logan Cain. The pre-show begins 30 minutes before the start of “Christmas With The Chosen: The Messengers” so audiences are encouraged to arrive early. The video, filmed on “The Chosen” set in Utah, also offers a new version of “The Commission,” which originally appears on CAIN’s debut LP, Rise Up.
FRANKLIN, TN
thetimes24-7.com

Musical weekend ends with sad, post-show blues

For the past 14 weeks, Noblesville High School theater students have been rehearsing for last weekend’s production of Disney’s “High School Musical.”. Patrons who attended any of the four performances were likely amazed at the singing and dancing of our young people. Those students have been rehearsing every day after...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Pottsville Republican Herald

Schuylkill Haven teen lands role in American Music Theatre's Christmas show

In “Winter Wonderland,” the latest Christmas extravaganza at the American Music Theatre in Lancaster, Eliza Kline, of Schuylkill Haven, has nine costume changes. The 15-year-old Blue Mountain sophomore dances as a rag doll, a Christmas tree and even Santa Claus, among other characters. If she’s lucky, she’ll find time for schoolwork somewhere in between.
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
#Christmas Story
earmilk.com

Bryson Tiller offers music for "A Different Christmas" this holiday

On Friday, Louisville's own Bryson Tiller gifted his fans with an EP entitled A Different Christmas. The holiday project consists of seven 'different' songs featuring Kiana Lede, Justin Bieber, and Poo Bear. In 2020, he reaffirmed his place as an R&B tastemaker with A N N I V E R...
MUSIC
rewind943.com

Rewind 94.3 Clarksville’s Christmas Music Station

We are playing all of your favorite Christmas songs all day everyday through Christmas Day on Rewind 94.3! Tune in and listen to you favorite Christmas songs as well celebrate all month long!. Presented by: The Vaughn Team of Coldwell Banker Conroy, Marabel and Holleman.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
grizzlygazettegfhs.com

Musical Theatre Performs at Their Annual Aspects of Love Show

After almost two years of being at home, the Godinez Fundamental High School (GFHS) musical theatre and choir classes had the opportunity to showcase their talent in their annual “Aspects of Love” show. This year, it took place on November 9, 2021 in the GFHS theater. Here are some highlights of the performers.
PERFORMING ARTS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
The Times-Reporter

Music teachers, students to present Christmas concert

DOVER — A free concert of Christmas musical entertainment will be performed by piano, string and vocal ensembles when members of the Tuscarawas/Holmes Music Teachers Association and selected students present their annual Ensemble Concert on Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Dover Alliance Church. The program will feature the...
DOVER, OH
Twin Falls Times-News

Christmas concert this weekend

TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley Chorale will be performing its annual Christmas concert this weekend. Happening at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium, the concert will start at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Directed by Carson Wong, the chorale will be performing the Christmas portion of...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

THE THROWBACK MACHINE: It's Christmas with The Gambler and Dolly!

Grab your mug of holiday cocoa, your favorite reindeer throw and start pricing beard trimmers, because The Throwback Machine’s month-long holiday spectacular kicks off with a look back at the 1984 TV-Special “A Christmas to Remember,” starring Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton in a wonderful relic of what you would make the family watch in those days when you only had three channels.
ENTERTAINMENT
canadianbeats.ca

Glen Foster releases holiday album, The Spirit of Christmas

Renaissance musician and veteran Canadian folk-rocker Glen Foster has unveiled a collection of songs sure to warm your home and your holidays, The Spirit of Christmas. An eclectic assortment of classic holiday numbers paired exquisitely alongside original compositions, Foster’s extensive guitar experience lends itself to a unique twist on the Christmas standards endured for generations. Notable on the 12-song album is the remaster of Glen Foster’s 1986 single “The Spirit Of Christmas” — which was initially released on red vinyl, and inspired the new record’s title.
MUSIC
visitoconeesc.com

Magical Musical Holiday Light Show

A festive way to social distance and celebrate the season!. Route yourself through historic downtown Seneca to experience the wonder of this spectacular scene. December nights at Norton Thompson Park are aglow with thousands of lights that “dance” to holiday music. There’s nothing else like this in the area. It’s...
SENECA, SC
Kankakee Daily Journal

River Valley Christian Fellowship producing Christmas musical

After taking a few years off, River Valley Christian Fellowship will again be producing a Christmas musical for the community. There will be five performances and the production is free to the public. Performances are set for 7 p.m. on Dec. 10, 6 p.m. on Dec. 11, and 9 a.m.,...
PERFORMING ARTS
Punknews.org

Hot Water Music announce Canadian shows

Hot Water Music has announced Canadian tour dates for April 2022. They will be playing with The Menzingers, Oso Oso, and Sincere Engineer (who recently announced their North American tour together) on select dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 3. Hot Water Music will be releasing their album Feel The Void on March 18, 2022 and will be touring the US and Europe in 2022. The band released their EP Shake Up the Shadows in 2019. Check out the dates below.
MUSIC
The Citizens Voice

A short history of Christmas origins and customs

Question: What is important about this date in the United States — June 26, 1870?. Answer: Read on. See if you can figure it out. From Pagan times (so called because they weren’t Christian), Europeans have been celebrating light and birth during the middle of winter, and December has always been the perfect time to do so. It has been a time for celebration for centuries, before the birth of Jesus. In fact, during the early years of Christianity, Easter was the main holiday, considered much more important than the birth of Jesus. Indeed, December was a time of celebration by Norse and Roman Pagans, who celebrated “Yule” and “Saturnalia” festivals long before Christmas was even a word. The holiday has its roots in these festivals. Saturnalia was the ancient festival in honor of the agricultural god Saturn, with celebrations taking place in mid-December. Celebrations consisted of feasting, gift giving, gambling and dancing.
FESTIVAL
SFStation.com

The Great Dickens Christmas Fair Drive Thru

Despite the necessity to cancel its customary incarnation of Victorian London within the Cow Palace Exhibition Halls, Red Barn Productions has found a way to bring The Great Dickens Christmas Fair into your car, into your home, and under your tree this holiday season! For three weekends, beginning Saturday, December 4 through Sunday, December 19, fans of this beloved holiday tradition will have three ways to experience the Fair's well-known Dickensian delights in 2021.
CARS

