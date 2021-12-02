Musical Christmas Show

Question: What is important about this date in the United States — June 26, 1870?. Answer: Read on. See if you can figure it out. From Pagan times (so called because they weren’t Christian), Europeans have been celebrating light and birth during the middle of winter, and December has always been the perfect time to do so. It has been a time for celebration for centuries, before the birth of Jesus. In fact, during the early years of Christianity, Easter was the main holiday, considered much more important than the birth of Jesus. Indeed, December was a time of celebration by Norse and Roman Pagans, who celebrated “Yule” and “Saturnalia” festivals long before Christmas was even a word. The holiday has its roots in these festivals. Saturnalia was the ancient festival in honor of the agricultural god Saturn, with celebrations taking place in mid-December. Celebrations consisted of feasting, gift giving, gambling and dancing.

FESTIVAL ・ 10 HOURS AGO