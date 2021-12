Utah is experiencing a near mirror image of the circumstances last year with COVID-19, both in case counts and hospitalizations. Dr. Brandon Webb, an infectious disease physician with Intermountain Healthcare, said during a press conference Wednesday that overall in the state, hospital capacity and occupancy is at a very high level similar to during last winter’s surge. However, this year is different because of the high numbers of respiratory viruses circulating in the community right now.

