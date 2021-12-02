ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Crystar Shares Switch Gameplay in Trailer With a Spring 2022 Release Window

By Azario Lopez
noisypixel.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNIS America released a new character for the FuRyu-developed RPG Crystar, coming to Nintendo Switch in Spring 2022. The trailer highlights the main heroine Rei who is on a journey to save her sister at all costs. The trailer does give viewers a chance to see the...

noisypixel.net

Comments / 0

Related
nintendoeverything.com

DoDonPachi Resurrection Switch gameplay

We now have gameplay for DoDonPachi Resurrection, the shoot ’em up title from Live Wire and Cave. The game just landed on Switch yesterday. Learn more about DoDonPachi Resurrection with the following overview:. Story. Six years after the battle in Lunapolis was over …. The Moon-based “DonPachi” headquarters sensed a...
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Hyperdimension Neptunia: Sisters vs. Sisters Shows Action Gameplay in Debut Trailer

Compile Heart has shared the first trailer for their newest action RPG Hyperdimension Neptunia: Sisters vs. Sisters, in development for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Currently, the game is only announced for Japan, but the western publisher, Idea Factory International, typically brings over all things Nep-related. The gameplay shown highlights...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Exclusive Now Available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X

A PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, or, more specifically, a former PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. PlayStation is known for its incredible exclusive games. On PS4, it released some of the generation's best games in the form of Bloodborne, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, The Last of Us Part II, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Marvel's Spider-Man. On PS5, this has continued with Demon's Souls Remake, Returnal, Deathloop, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. That said, not every PlayStation exclusive hits the mark. In fact, many of timed exclusives it has signed recently haven't hit the mark, including Oddworld: Soulstorm, which is now available on Xbox consoles. This week, an "Enhanced Edition" was released with new content and improvements, and in the process, the game has shed its PlayStation console exclusivity.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Atelier Sophie 2 Ramizel Trailer

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust have shared a Atelier Sophie 2 Ramizel trailer, showing off yet another character in the hotly anticipated alchemy RPG sequel. Here’s a brief rundown on Ramizel Erlenmeyer, who is voiced by Rie Takahashi:. An exciting and aspiring alchemistThe mediator for the people living in...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nis America#Furyu#Nintendo Switch#Dlc
investing.com

Gala Games’ First Step into the Metaverse: Shift Your Characters Between Fantasy Action RPG and Farming Simulator

There are two types of blockchain games: the first is to simply implement a crypto economy into an existing gameplay model, while the second group is aimed at creating an entire gaming multiverse. However, there have been projects that resided in an undefined space. These particular projects usually hint at the creation of a multiverse, but didn’t emphasise it too much.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Visual Novel ‘Sakura Santa’ Coming to Switch Later This Month; A Christmas Miracle

Gamuzumi announced that they’ll publish the Winged Cloud-developed romance visual novel Sakura Christmas on Nintendo Switch to release on December 16, 2021. Sakura Christmas was initially released in 2015 on Steam, and will not receive a PS4 or PS5 release like the previous Sakura console releases from this publisher. It may be due to the lewdness of this particular entry, but there could be other reasons as well. They’re all pretty lewd.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Dragon Ball: The Breakers Trailer Tells You Everything About This Weird Spinoff

If you've been wondering what the heck the recently announced Dragon Ball: The Breakers actually is, you're in luck. Bandai Namco has released a very informative 11-minute trailer that explains the game in detail. The gist of it is that you either play as a lone 'raider' or as one of seven 'survivors' in this weird multiplayer title.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
RPG
nichegamer.com

Varvarion DigiGameExpo2021 Gameplay Trailer

Polygonomicon has shared a new Varvarion gameplay trailer, showing off more of their high-speed anime-action game. As previously reported, the game is inspired by 80s and 90s fantasy anime; as players control savage barbarians, orcs, and cat girls in lightning-fast sword 3D action brawling. The one man developer had previously...
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Death’s Door Shares PS4, PS5, and Switch Launch Trailer

Publisher Devolver Digital has shared the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch launch trailer for their action-adventure title, Death’s Door. This title was formerly only available on PC and Xbox platforms. If you missed it, check out our review of the game’s initial PC release. Death’s Door stars a...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

DNF DUEL Receives New Gameplay Trailer

Remember DNF DUEL, the fighting game based on Nexon’s Dungeon Fighter series that was being developed by Arc System Works, Neople and Eighting? A new gameplay trailer has been released for the same, showcasing gorgeous 2.5D visuals and other characters. Check it out below. Along with the previously revealed Grappler...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

The Wild at Heart Switch gameplay

Following its release on Switch this week, The Wild at Heart has received new gameplay. Those that want to get a closer look at the title can now check out 19 minutes of footage. For those curious about The Wild at Heart, read up on the following overview:. Wield an...
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

GRID Legends release date, gameplay, features, and more

Want to know when the GRID Legends release date is? Want to know more about the gameplay on offer in this new game? Well, ahead of the game’s release a fair bit of information has come out about Codemasters’ latest racing game and we have taken the time to compile it all here.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Chorus spicy gameplay of the space shooter

Deep Silver shows off new gameplay Chorus. Here we mainly get to see visually impressive space battles. I am the author for Gaming Ideology and loves to play Battle Royale games and loves to stream and write about them. I am a freelancer and now is the permanent member of Gaming Ideology.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

DNF Duel gameplay trailer arrives following yearlong absence

The last time we saw DNF Duel was when it was first announced at the Dungeon and Fighter Universe Festival in December 2020. The yearly event celebrating the long-running MMO series of the same name was the first to showcase the 2.5D fighting spin-off. This is also when we learned of Arc System Works’ involvement in the game. Now, a new DNF Duel gameplay trailer has dropped and it’s the first we’ve seen of the game in almost a year.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mortal Online 2 - Official Gameplay Trailer

Check out the Mortal Online 2 gameplay trailer, which gives us a quick look at the game's beautiful open world environments, character customisation, crafting, combat, and more. Mortal Online 2 is a first-person, persistent sandbox MMORPG set in a fantasy world. Developed by Star Vault, the game is scheduled to release on PC in January 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dead Cells: Everyone is Here! Gameplay Trailer

Dead Cell's Everyone is Here free update is available now for the roguelike metroidvania action platformer game. Watch the trailer for a look at what to expect with the update which brings weapons, skills, and skins from Hollow Knight, Blasphemous, Hyper Light Drifter, Guacamelee, Skul, and Curse of the Dead Gods. The Everyone is Here update for Dead Cells is available now on PC, and coming soon to consoles and Mac.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

The King of Fighters XV Ángel Trailer Released Showing of Her Grappling Skills

After teasing her silhouette yesterday, SNK has officially revealed The King of Fighters XV Ángel trailer with her grappling prowess. Ángel is the 35th character to be announced by SNK as a playable fighter. And for the first time, the developers have used the proper pronunciation of her name in the Spanish language. She is a Mexican wrestler after all.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy