ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Melissa De Sousa Inks With Mainstay Entertainment; Luber Roklin Signs Daniele Lawson

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g92JY_0dCZYUKV00

EXCLUSIVE: Melissa De Sousa has signed with Mainstay Entertainment for management.

De Sousa, best known for for her performance as the infamous Shelby in Universal’s The Best Man and The Best Man Holiday, films will next be seen starring opposite Morris Chestnut in the Peacock limited series The Best Man: The Final Chapters based on the films, set to begin shooting in 2022. Also on the television side, De Sousa recently wrapped the first season of Our Kind Of People opposite Chestnut for Fox.

Her other recent credits include recurring as Chief Ana Lopez on CW’s Black Lightning and as the pill popping journalist Mirta Herrera on Showtime’s On Becoming a God in Central Florida, opposite Kirsten Dunst.

De Sousa continues to be repped by A3 Artists Agency and Meyer & Downs.

EXCLUSIVE: King Richard ‘s Daniele Lawson has signed with Luber Roklin Entertainment for management in the U.S.

Lawson has been in the business since the age of 4 when she booked her first national commercial for Toyota. She went on to appear in many more national spots such as AT&T, Sprite, Ford, Honda, Wells Fargo, among others. Her biggest role to date is co-starring in Warner Bros’ King Richard tennis drama playing Isha Price alongside Will Smith, the half sister to Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena Williams (Demi Singleton) and daughter to Richard Williams, played by Smith.

Lawson also had recurring role in series including CSI: Cyber, Young Sheldon, Mixed-Ish and Good Trouble.

Lawson is also repped by Youth Talent Connection.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Antoine Fuqua’s Apple Thriller ‘Emancipation’ Adds Newcomer Imani Pullum

EXCLUSIVE: Newcomer Imani Pullum has joined the cast of Apple Original Films’ Emancipation. She’ll star in the thriller alongside previously announced cast members Will Smith, Ben Foster, Charmaine Bingwa, Gilbert Owuor, Mustafa Shakir, Steven Ogg, Grant Harvey, Ronnie Gene Blevins, Jayson Warner Smith, Jabbar Lewis, Michael Luwoye and Aaron Moten. The Antoine Fuqua pic currently in production in New Orleans tells the story of Peter (Smith), a man who escapes from slavery—relying on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family to evade cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on his quest for freedom. The film is...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Santos Of Chicago’ Latinx Family Drama From Jorge Reyes, Pharrell Williams & Ben Silverman In Works At NBC

EXCLUSIVE: NBC is developing drama The Santos of Chicago, from Jorge A. Reyes, Pharrell Williams, and Ben Silverman of Propagate. The Santos of Chicago, loosely based on members of Reyes’ family, is described as This is Us/Brothers and Sisters meets The West Wing. It follows the lives and loves of six Afro-Latinx siblings, led by the two eldest sisters who, during their insurgent run for Congress, will become the Latina Jack and Bobby Kennedy. This leads their siblings to pursue success in their own fields, leading them on a surprising, tumultuous journey as their ordinary family transforms into an American dynasty. Executive producing...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Gary Glushon Joins King Bach’s Production Company Bach Enterprises As EVP Of Development

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran film and television exec Gary Glushon has joined Bach Enterprises, the production company of actor, comedian and digital creator Andrew Bachelor—otherwise known as King Bach—as Executive Vice President of Development. In his new role, Glushon will be responsible for cultivating the company’s overall relationships in the entertainment space and building its film, television, and new media slate. “Gary’s experience and track record is wildly impressive and shows his immense passion for creating incredible content and his dedication to the entertainment industry overall,” said Bachelor. “We trust him fully and are thrilled for him to be joining the company.” “Bach is one...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Deadline

‘À La Carte’: Daniel Augustin, Nazanin Mandi, Mike Merrill & More Join Cast Of AllBlk Dating Dramedy

EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Augustin (David Makes Man), Nazanin Mandi (Twenties) and Mike Merrill (All American) have joined the cast of AllBlk’s upcoming dating dramedy À La Carte. The series, which hails from Breanna Hogan and executive producers Dijon Talton and Meagan Good, has also added Juan Gil (A Second Thought) and Xavier Avila (Pretty Dudes). The newly-added cast members join stars Pauline Dyer, Jessie Woo, Kendall Kyndall, Jenna Nolen and Courtney Burrell. Created by Hogan, the series follows Mahogany Rose (Dyer), an overachiever in her 20’s who’s had high moral standards her entire life…until now. After adopting a more “liberal” approach to...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Tracey Kemble Joins Jesse Collins Entertainment As EVP Scripted Content

EXCLUSIVE: Jesse Collins has brought in Royal Ties Productions’ Tracey Kemble as EVP, Scripted Content at his Jesse Collins Entertainment. In the newly created role, Kemble will oversee development and production for all scripted content at the television and film production company based at Burbank, CA. JCE has a multi-year overall agreement with ViacomCBS Cable Networks. On the theatrical side, ViacomCBS’ film entities. such as Paramount Players, have a first-look on JCE’s film development projects. Kemble comes to JCE from the Reina and Regina King-led Royal Ties Productions where she was SVP of Development & Production, overseeing the company’s first-look deal with...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Vincent Gallo Returns To Acting In The Daily Wire Movie ‘Shut In’

Cult and controversial actor-director Vincent Gallo is returning to acting after a near decade-long absence from features. Quietly, Gallo took on one of the lead roles in D.J. Caruso’s (xXx: Return Of Xander Cage, Disturbia) movie thriller Shut In, which is the first original movie from conservative media outlet-turned film producer The Daily Wire. The project marks Gallo’s first feature acting role since 2013 film The Human Trust. The actor-filmmaker, now 60, is best known for directing controversial indie movie The Brown Bunny (2003) with Chloe Sevigny and Christina Ricci starrer Buffalo 66 (1998), and for leading cast in Francis Ford Coppola’s 2009 film...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa De Sousa
Person
Saniyya Sidney
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Morris Chestnut
Person
Kirsten Dunst
Deadline

National Board Of Review Names Paul Thomas Anderson & His ‘Licorice Pizza’ As Best Director & Film

After lighting up the pandemic specialty box office over Black Friday weekend with an enormous per screen average, MGM/United Artist Releasing’s Licorice Pizza from Paul Thomas Anderson took Best Film and Best Director for this year from the National Board of Review. The movie, loosely based on the teen acting life of producer Gary Goetzman during the 1970s, follows young Gary Valentine, who as he gets older, pivots toward using his money toward launching a waterbed business in the San Fernando Valley. The high-schooler falls for a slightly older girl in her 20s, Alana. Anderson captures nuanced, in-depth turns by indie rocker Alana...
MOVIES
Deadline

Antoine Fuqua Signs First-Look Film Partnership With Netflix

Antoine Fuqua has entered into a first-look partnership with Netflix, continuing his relationship with the studio after the successful drama The Guilty starring Jake Gyllenhaal. The deal will focus primarily on films and documentary features. Fuqua also announced Friday the renaming of his production company to Hill District Media, from the previously titled Fuqua Films. The new name emphasizes his background and roots that translate to his work on the screen. “Working with Netflix on The Guilty was such a rewarding experience, both from an artistic and collaborative point of view,” said Fuqua. “I’m beyond excited to continue this relationship and expand...
MOVIES
Deadline

SAG Preview: With The Golden Globes On Ice, Will SAG & Critics Choice Nominations Write Oscar’s New Script?

For the past several years I have written a variation of this column that almost always pairs an analysis of potential SAG Awards and Golden Globe nominees, as well as throwing in some speculation about the way winds are blowing with the often very predictive Critics Choice Awards (I am a member). All three of these groups traffic in movie and television categories and can be right more often than they are wrong. They also serve as kind of a roadmap for Oscar voters, whose chance to fill out their ballots comes much later down the line in the seemingly...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mainstay Entertainment#Universal#Cw#Showtime#A3 Artists Agency#Meyer Downs#At T#Wells Fargo#Warner Bros#Csi
MLive

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor, 69, found dead in home

Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after receiving reports that Mekka had been out...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jay Jay Phillips Dies: Two-Time ‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant Was 30

Jay Jay Phillips, the heavy-metal keyboardist who rocked the America’s Got Talent judges like a hurricane in 2017, has died, his band announced on its Instagram page. He was 30, and reportedly succumbed, unvaccinated, from Covid. “It is with great sadness we inform you all of the loss of our bandmate/brother/and friend @jayjayrocks,” read the band’s statement. “It still doesn’t feel real and we would give anything to change it. Please respect the family, as well as our wishes as we take our time to grieve and process this detrimental loss.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mettal...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS' Wilmer Valderrama reveals return of surprise actor in season 19

The jury's out on whether NCIS is about to bring back Mark Harmon, but we do know for certain that one former star will be coming back for the show's 19th season. Wilmer Valderrama, who plays Nick Torres on the series, confirmed the impending return of a fan-favourite character in a recent Instagram post, as the cast get on with filming.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

29K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy