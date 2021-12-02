ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Kroger, Okta rise; Dollar General, Apple fall

New Haven Register
 1 day ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:. Synopsys Inc., up $14.92 to $349.67. The maker of software used to test and develop chips gave investors...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Dollar General is targeting new customers with a new store model and name

New York (CNN Business) — Dollar General has become a retail empire by building small stores in rural towns across America to attract mainly low-income shoppers. Now, the company will expand its push to win wealthier customers in the suburbs using a new store model and name: Popshelf. Dollar General...
RETAIL
Street.Com

What Is Going On With Alibaba Stock?

Ever since a disappointing earnings report, shares of the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba ( (BABA) - Get Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Report) have been on a downward spiral — falling by 23% in November and losing up to one-fifth of their value in the last week alone. Some of that...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
TheStreet

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 12/3: DocuSign, GameStop, Costco

When a high-profile tech stock gets cut in half, that's going to take a lot of other stocks with it, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Friday. And with valuations for many stocks remaining high, there could be more punishment to come in the days ahead. Investors in DocuSign...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Alibaba Shares Are Sliding Today

Shares of several Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), are trading lower Friday morning in sympathy with DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) after the company announced its plans to delist from the New York Stock Exchange. DiDi said it will ensure that American depositary shares (ADSs) will...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Jumps Over 600 Points; Kroger Shares Spike Higher

Toward the end of trading Thursday, the Dow traded up 1.84% to 34,649.26 while the NASDAQ rose 0.61% to 15,347.69. The S&P also rose, gaining 1.48% to 4,580.03. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 49,573,120 cases with around 805,000 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,606,540 cases and 469,720 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,105,870 COVID-19 cases with 615,020 deaths. In total, there were at least 263,915,360 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,245,540 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kroger Co#Ap#Synopsys Inc#Okta Inc#Splunk Inc#Five Below Inc#Dollar General Corp#Apple Inc#Iphone#Boeing Co
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Dips Over 400 Points; Marvell Technology Shares Rise Following Upbeat Earnings

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.77% to 34,373.98 while the NASDAQ fell 2.8% to 14,950.19. The S&P also fell, dropping 1.52% to 4,507.37. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 49,716,820 cases with around 806,390 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,615,750 cases and 470,110 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,118,780 COVID-19 cases with 615,220 deaths. In total, there were at least 264,609,610 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,253,110 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Paces Stock Market Rebound As Boeing Soars; Nasdaq Lags As Apple Falls

Stocks rebounded Thursday from the prior session's sell-off, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average led with a 600-point gain to retake a key support line. The Dow Jones industrials rallied 1.8% to reclaim its 200-day moving average, while the S&P 500 rose 1.4% and the Nasdaq added 0.6% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 outperformed, jumping 2.2%. Volume was higher on both major exchanges vs. the same time Wednesday.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Friday, still outperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slipped 0.67% to $2,840.03 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.84% to 4,538.43 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.17% to 34,580.08. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $179.30 below its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) slid 1.97% to $323.01 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.84% to 4,538.43 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.17% to 34,580.08. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Microsoft Corp. closed $26.66 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dollar General Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Dollar General (NYSE:DG) earned $665.59 million, a 21.66% increase from the preceding quarter. Dollar General's sales decreased to $8.52 billion, a 1.53% change since Q2. Dollar General earned $849.57 million, and sales totaled $8.65 billion in Q2. What Is ROIC?. Earnings data without context...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Microsoft, Salesforce.com Inc. share losses contribute to Dow's 135-point fall

Shares of Microsoft and Salesforce.com Inc. are retreating Friday afternoon, dragging the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 135 points lower (-0.4%), as shares of Microsoft (MSFT) and Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Microsoft's shares are down $8.59 (2.6%) while those of Salesforce.com Inc. have fallen $5.32, or 2.0%, combining for an approximately 92-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Boeing (BA) Visa (V) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy