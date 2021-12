Maine’s top insurance regulator indicated Tuesday that long-term care insurance is likely to get a lot more expensive for some policyholders. The insurance product, which generally covers the cost of services such as assisted living facilities for the elderly, could nearly triple in price next year for some of the thousands of Mainers who have it, according to state Insurance Superintendent Eric Cioppa. Long-term care insurance isn’t widely used because it can already be prohibitively expensive.

MAINE STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO