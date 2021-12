Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares were deep in the red, Friday, falling as much as 26% due to concerns about slowing revenue growth at the project-management software company. On Thursday, Asana (ASAN) reported better-than-expected third-quarter results highlighted by surpassing $100 million in quarterly revenue for the first time. For its fourth quarter, Asana (ASAN) said it expects to lose between 27 cents and 28 cents a share, on revenue in a range of $104.4 million to $105.5 million.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO