ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Thirsty Thursday: The true ranking of Truly Lemonade

By The Daily Campus Life
UC Daily Campus
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShortly after turning 21, like many, I went to the nearby liquor store to purchase alcohol for the first time. In general, I’m not a huge fan of the more bitter alcohol, so I wanted to start small with something with a more fruity taste. After a recommendation from my roommate,...

dailycampus.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Taco Bell's "Best Burrito Ever" Is Coming Back This Week

When Taco Bell first released its perhaps cheesiest burrito ever, it didn't take long for fans to fall in love with the item. In fact, praise like "the chain's best dish in years" and "best burrito ever" was bestowed on the new burrito, which is no small feat considering how frequently the chain delights its die-hard fans with some epic new concoction or another.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Nearly 20% Agree This Is The Worst Store Bought Ice Cream Brand

How much do you love ice cream? If you're a fan of desserts in general, chances are you routinely crave this sweet, rich, frozen treat that always seems to hit the spot — whether it's enjoyed on a cone, buried under an avalanche of sundae toppings, or served straight up in a bowl. And while it's great fun to make your own homemade ice cream or grab some at your local scoop shop, virtually every supermarket features freezer cases chock full of a usually-staggering variety of brands and flavors to enjoy at home.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The Seasoning Mix You Need To Add To Your Fried Chicken

We have the pleasure of enjoying a variety of foods in the United States — from pasta dishes and hearty soups to cheeseburgers and lobster rolls, the country is full of delicious foods that can really hit the spot. Among these is a true American gem — fried chicken. This Southern staple is popular nearly everywhere, and with more fast-food chains adding a fried chicken sandwich to their menu than ever before, you could say the crispy chicken sensation has swept the nation.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lemonade#Thirsty#Acquired Taste#Alcohol#Food Drink#Beverages#Trulyseltzer
Popculture

McDonald's Introduces Crispy Version of Popular Quarter Pounder

The McDonald's menu just got a little bit larger, at least for our friends to the north. The beloved fast food chain has introduced a new variation of the iconic Quarter Pounder, offering up a crispier dish with the Bacon 'N Crispy Onion Quarter Pounder and the Double Bacon 'N Crispy Onion Quarter Pounder. Ordering either of these new varieties, however, will require a passport and a trip across the northern border.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Aldi Turns Heads With These Boozy Holiday Drinks

There's nothing like a boozy beverage to help make the holidays more merry and bright. Maybe you like a mug of toasty spiced rum to warm up after cutting down the tree, or maybe you like to warm up with a glass of creamy eggnog from the punch bowl at the annual holiday party. And who can forget the celebratory flutes of champagne on Christmas Eve and New Year's? Even if you like to keep it simple with some red wine paired with a few Christmas cookies, regardless of your preference, festive alcoholic drinks are a staple of the season for many adults.
DRINKS
princesspinkygirl.com

Easy Peanut Butter Fudge

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This creamy peanut butter fudge recipe is easy and quick, uses only a few simple ingredients, and can be prepared using a common kitchen appliance – the microwave. The perfect Christmas dessert or make it any time of the year!
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Crack Potatoes

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Crack Potatoes are an easy, cheesy, creamy way to enjoy a flavor-packed potato side quickly made into a casserole. This recipe is a simple combination of pantry staples mixed with frozen hash brown, bacon, and ranch that are quickly stirred together and baked until hot and bubbly.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Taste Of Home

15 Classic Rum Drinks You Need to Add to Your Repertoire

Rum is for more than cruise ships and beach houses! Dust off your shakers and gather your limes, because these classic rum drinks are back on the scene in a big way. The pina colada is fabled to have been invented by Puerto Rican pirate Roberto Cofresi in an effort to boost his ship’s morale. You can boost the morale at home when you celebrate National Piña Colada Day on July 10!
DRINKS
Kalamazoo Gazette

Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea, Kool-Aid recalled, may contain small pieces of metal or glass

Kraft Heinz has recalled select packages of several powdered beverages including Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea and Kool-Aid. The products identified by “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023 are being voluntarily recalled due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production.
FOOD SAFETY
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
Mashed

The Real Reason Soda Is Sold By The Liter

Soda has been around since the mid-1700s, though it has certainly changed in taste and look through the years. According to Thought Co., carbonated beverages were first invented by a man named Joseph Priestley back in 1767. However, it wasn't until 1892 that soda could actually be stored because there had previously been no way to prevent it from going flat. Over time, these soft drinks (named as such for their lack of alcohol) became more popular, with two major giants eventually emerging: The Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo. These days, the two soda companies own hundreds of different brands, including Sprite, Dr. Pepper, and Mountain Dew. You'd be hard-pressed to walk into a grocery store and not see these brands stocked on the shelves.
FOOD & DRINKS
leitesculinaria.com

Raspberry Vodka and Lime Soda

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. This raspberry vodka and lime soda combines your favorite vodka with the lush raspberry liqueur, Chambord, then tops it off with a bracingly tart lime soda. A garnish of raspberries brings it all together with aplomb. Perfect for cocktail hour.
DRINKS
Telegraph

Christmas Black Cow cocktail recipe

Last year, the team at Black Cow, a vodka distillery near where I live in West Dorset, created a festive spirit infused with the ingredients of Christmas pudding. Perfect for a pre-feast drink. For non-drinkers I like to serve something that looks like what the drinkers are having. Here, you...
FOOD & DRINKS
manofmany.com

Beer Lords Young Henrys Just Launched Their ‘First-Ever’ Gin and Tonic RTD

You know them for their beers, but Sydney-favourites Young Henrys have branched out once again. The Newtown brew lords have unveiled Young Henrys Gin & Tonic, a new ready-to-drink tinnie with a uniquely Aussie twist. Landing just in time for summer, the latest RTD isn’t just good for a refreshing sesh, it’s good for the planet. To accompany the release, Young Henrys has promised 1% of all G&T revenue to sustainability projects, including 1% FOR THE PLANET, with the ready-to-drink release coming in eco-friendly aluminium cans.
DRINKS
Boston Globe

Cocktail recipes: Smoky cocktails without a single ember

Whether you’re smoke-averse or all-in on them, these mezcal- and scotch-based cocktails will satisfy. Smoking in crowded bars may mostly (and happily) be a relic of the past, but the cocktail glass itself hasn’t lost all elements of smoke — often imparted by ingredient alone. Many fall in one of two smokiness camps: You like — insert Scotch or mezcal here — or you don’t.
RECIPES
Simplemost

Make Boozy Gummy Bears With This $10 Kit

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If you’re a fan of Jell-O shots, but haven’t tried boozy gummy bears, you...
FOOD & DRINKS
Curbed

2 California-Inspired Cocktails to Make This Season

An East Coast holiday means blizzards, toasty fireplaces, and warming winter spices — your gingerbread-eggnog-apple-allspice-caramel everythings. But a West Coast holiday? That’s an entirely different vibe: one that’s relaxed and natural. And of course, the cocktails you serve should reflect your locale, too. Local San Francisco interior designer Cristina Lehman...
DRINKS
cbslocal.com

Three Delicious And Thrifty Thanksgiving Dishes From Chef Sandra Cordero

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With Thanksgiving just a few days away, you may be looking for some cheap, quick and easy recipe ideas. Decorated chef and food stylist Sandra Cordero, who runs the Gasolina Cafe in Woodland Hills, recently showed CBS2’s Suzanne Marques three delicious seasonal dishes that offer a Spanish twist on traditional Thanksgiving fare. You’ll find the recipes below.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy