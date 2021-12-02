ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

District attorney to investigate alleged assault between Onslow County resource officer, two students

By Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36HYNz_0dCZXGBM00

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — District Attorney Ernie Lee said he and his office are investigating an incident that happened earlier this week involving an Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputy and two Swansboro High School students.

The incident involves an alleged assault involving two girls and the deputy, who is a resource officer at the school. Lee issued a press release Thursday evening concerning the incident.

“On the afternoon of December 2, 2021, I was requested by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office to review an incident that occurred at Swansboro High School in which a school resource officer responded to an assault in progress.  The alleged assault involved two female students.  I have requested that the Sheriff’s Office provide to me all videos, reports, and statements.  Upon review of the facts and circumstances of this investigation, I will make a determination as to what action should be taken as a result of the investigation.”

WNCT

WNCT

