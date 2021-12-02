Why there are no player photos on MLB's website

Sports is a business, nothing more, nothing less. Major League Baseball owners could be shutting down its business side in regards to the players as the present Collective Bargaining Agreement is down to its final hours. Most people are not going to notice that the baseball owners have locked out the players because it is the off season. There won’t be any trades, they won’t be any signings, there will be talk about the need to get a collective bargaining agreement in place by the end of January so that the 2022 spring training part of the season is not impacted by the lockout but realistically, the sides need a deal by March 1st so that the regular season can get started on time. MLB owners do make some money from spring training games though.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO