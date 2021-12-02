ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Planned burn underway near Los Alamos

By Julia Nguyen
 1 day ago
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. -- Multiple fire agencies are managing a planned burn in the Santa Ynez Valley on Thursday.

The state-approved planned burn is underway on the BarM Ranch, four miles east of Los Alamos.

Around 200 acres of sage scrub and Oak Woodland with grass are being burned to prevent the spread of wildfire.

The burn will also reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department with Santa Barbara County APCD, San Luis Obispo County APCD, San Joaquin Valley APCD, Ventura County APCD, and the California Air Resources Board is working together in this planned burn.

