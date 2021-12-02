Notice of Public Meeting

Cascade County has implemented Phase 1 fire restrictions. The announcement was made in a news release on Friday, December 3, 2021. The news release states: "Although the cause of the fire in the Gibson Flats area on December 1, 2021, has yet to be determined, the rapidly deteriorating fire conditions due to low humidity, unusually high temperatures, and extreme blowing and gusting winds across the county were significant contributing factors and have caused Cascade County’s Disaster & Emergency Services director and the majority of the rural fire chiefs to request Cascade County to move into stage 1 fire restrictions."
