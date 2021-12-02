Notice of Public Meeting

All persons having claims against the Estate of Scott Andrew Howarth, late of the Municipality of McKellar and Province of Ontario, Barber, who died on or about April 30 2021 are hereby notified to send particulars of the same to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of January 2022, after which date the Estate will be distributed with regard only to the claims of which the undersigned shall then have notice.

