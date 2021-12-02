ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Notice of Public Meeting

parrysound.com
 4 days ago

It is the intention of the Municipality of Magnetawan to pass a. by-law under section 7 of the Building Code...

marketplace.parrysound.com

Comments / 0

Related
millcreektownship.com

MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP BOARD OF SUPERVISORS SPECIAL PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE

The Millcreek Township Board of Supervisors will hold a Special Public Meeting on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in the Assembly Room of the Millcreek Township Municipal Building, 3608 West 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506-2057. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the proposed Zoning Ordinance and changes to the proposed Zoning Ordinance.
ERIE, PA
parrysound.com

NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND OTHERS

All persons having claims against the Estate of Scott Andrew Howarth, late of the Municipality of McKellar and Province of Ontario, Barber, who died on or about April 30 2021 are hereby notified to send particulars of the same to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of January 2022, after which date the Estate will be distributed with regard only to the claims of which the undersigned shall then have notice.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Building Permit#Building Code
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Las Cruces Sun-News

New Mexico must seize the moment, invest in conservation

Our New Mexico elected officials will be heading to Santa Fe soon in the midst of an unprecedented influx of federal stimulus dollars and a significant state budget surplus. As they do, they have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in the conservation of our family's traditions to enjoy and create memories on our landscapes, our watersheds and community park facilities.   ...
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
elkhornmediagroup.com

SNAP recipients will receive more benefits in December

EASTERN OREGON – (Information provided by the Department of Human Services) Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in December. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In...
HEALTH SERVICES
KRTV News

Cascade County implements Phase 1 fire restrictions

Cascade County has implemented Phase 1 fire restrictions. The announcement was made in a news release on Friday, December 3, 2021. The news release states: "Although the cause of the fire in the Gibson Flats area on December 1, 2021, has yet to be determined, the rapidly deteriorating fire conditions due to low humidity, unusually high temperatures, and extreme blowing and gusting winds across the county were significant contributing factors and have caused Cascade County’s Disaster & Emergency Services director and the majority of the rural fire chiefs to request Cascade County to move into stage 1 fire restrictions."
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
KHQ Right Now

Cascade City-County Health Department Health Officer submits resignation

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Cascade City-County Health Department’s Health Officer, Trisha Gardner, has submitted a letter of resignation to the County Board of Health and County Commission. According to the Cascade City-County Health Department, Trisha has been the County’s Health Officer since December 2019, leading the Health Department through the...
GREAT FALLS, MT
parrysound.com

Quotations for Cleaning Services

One Kids Place provides community-based and related services for children, youth and their families living in the District of Muskoka, Nipissing and Parry Sound. One Kids Place invites quotations for Cleaning Services at our new building located at 37 Campus Trail, Huntsville ON. P1H 1C6. Physical distancing protocols will be in place, please attend with a mask and proof of double vaccination.

Comments / 0

Community Policy