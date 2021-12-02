ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SAY WHAT: 'YOU HAVE TO HAVE A GOAL'

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCoach Sutter on team's hot start, facing the Kings and more. Darryl Sutter spoke to the media this morning ahead of tonight's clash with the Kings. Here's what the head coach had to say on a number of topics:. On playing divisional games this trip:. "I think it's really...

Flames defeat Kings in Sutter's return to Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES -- The Calgary Flames defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 in Darryl Sutter's return to Staples Center on Thursday. Sutter was 225-147-53 in six seasons as coach of the Kings from 2011-17, including helping them win the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014. Calgary forward Trevor Lewis was...
The Blackhawks Have A Goal-Scoring Problem

It’s no secret that Jonathan Toews’ goal-drought to begin the season weighs heavily on him. He’s used to being able to be penciled in for at least 20 every year of his career. But after missing all of last season, it was expected that Toews would have to ease back into playing a full-fledged NHL schedule at the high level of competitive standards that he holds himself to. Through 19 games, Toews has eight assists and no goals while winning 57.1 percent of his faceoffs this season. By his usual 82-game average goal-scoring pace of 29.9 goals per season, Toews would have already scored seven goals this season in an average year.
Postgame Hat Trick: Wild 5, Devils 2

Wild.com's Dan Myers gives three takeaways from the Wild's 5-2 win against the New Jersey Devils at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday night:. Stay hot, Ryan Hartman. And stay hot, Kirill Kaprizov. These two are just unconscionably hot right now, and even that might be an understatement.
Avalanche Meet Senators for Final Matchup This Season

On its third game of the five-game road trip, the Colorado Avalanche continue their trip looking to pick up two points in Ottawa Saturday night. Puck drop is set for 5:00 p.m. MT at Canadian Tire Centre. In their first two games of the stretch away from home, the Avs...
Eichel skating after neck surgery for Golden Knights

Center had disk replacement Nov. 12 following trade from Sabres. Jack Eichel is skating less than three weeks after having neck surgery, according to an Instagram post by Brandon Wong Hockey on Thursday. The Vegas Golden Knights center had an artificial disk replacement (ADR) surgery Nov. 12, a procedure that...
5 takeaways: Down a goal? No issue, as Stars erupt late in second period

DALLAS -- It was indeed a rare sight seeing the Stars trailing by a goal to the Columbus Blue Jackets, but the final score was something we've seen quite often of late: a Stars victory. Down by a goal late in the second period, Tyler Seguin and Jason Robertson scored...
Matthews nets hat trick, surging Maple Leafs thrash Avs 8-3

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored three goals for his fourth career hat trick and the streaking Toronto Maple Leafs thumped the Colorado Avalanche 8-3 on Wednesday night. John Tavares had a goal and two assists for Toronto (17-6-1), while William Nylander scored one and set up another. Jack Campbell made 28 saves. “Really good […]
PREVIEW: Oilers at Kraken

Oilers pre-game coverage is presented by SkipTheDishes. The Edmonton Oilers pay a visit to Climate Pledge Arena for the first time on Friday night when they clash with the Seattle Kraken. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Read...
SAY WHAT: 'WE GOT IT DONE'

"Top defence, top goalie, top young players, veteran forwards - obviously Ryan won't play tonight, but top forwards in terms of experience and finishing players." "We've got to get comfortable when a team is trying to stretch you out to create offence and take more risks. They applied a good amount of pressure on us the last 10 minutes and created some good opportunities, but we weathered it and Marky made some huge saves. For the remainder of the season and towards the end of it, those are the opportunities you get to get comfortable with defending and holding on to those leads in the third period. We got it done. There are a few things we need to do better, but we got it done."
Guentzel's Honest Effort Translating to Production

After a disappointing finish to last season from both an individual and team perspective for Jake Guentzel, he returned to his native Minnesota with the goal of getting back to what gave him success in the past, while making sure he was adding strength and quickness at the same time.
Hedman scores two goals, Lightning split home and home with Blues

TAMPA -- Victor Hedman had two goals and an assist for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 4-2 win against the St. Louis Blues at Amalie Arena on Thursday. "One of the things I expect out of myself is to change the game up offensively or defensively," the defeneman said. "This is what I want to do and tonight it was scoring goals.
Burns: Three Things we learned from a bounce-back win over the Blues

The Tampa Bay Lightning ended a brief, two-game skid Thursday night when they defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-2 at AMALIE Arena, two nights after falling in a shootout in St. Louis. With the game tied 2-2 in the third period, the Swedish defenseman scored a pair of goals, the...
