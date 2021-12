The off-season isn’t typically a time for NASCAR penalties. However, three members of the community have been hit with a suspension. View the NASCAR penalty report below. Johnny Roten has been suspended for a substance abuse violation. He was recently the crew chief No. 13 Motorsports Business Management car in the NASCAR Cup Series. Roten worked with drivers like David Starr and Timmy Hill.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO