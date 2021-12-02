ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: Yext Q3 Earnings

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Yext beat estimated earnings by 42.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.07,...

