ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Verint Systems: Q3 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Verint Systems beat estimated...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Dips Over 400 Points; Marvell Technology Shares Rise Following Upbeat Earnings

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.77% to 34,373.98 while the NASDAQ fell 2.8% to 14,950.19. The S&P also fell, dropping 1.52% to 4,507.37. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 49,716,820 cases with around 806,390 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,615,750 cases and 470,110 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,118,780 COVID-19 cases with 615,220 deaths. In total, there were at least 264,609,610 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,253,110 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look Into Vera Bradley's Price Over Earnings

Looking into the current session, Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) is trading at $9.35, after a 3.11% decrease. Over the past month, the stock fell by 11.79%, but over the past year, it actually went up by 13.75%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bank of Montreal: Q4 Earnings Insights

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bank of Montreal beat estimated earnings by 4.74%, reporting an EPS of $2.65 versus an estimate of $2.53, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For AstroNova

Looking into the current session, AstroNova Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) is trading at $14.99, after a 10.24% decrease. Over the past month, the stock fell by 14.83%, but over the past year, it actually went up by 29.02%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vrnt#Verint Systems
Benzinga

Preview: Science Applications Intl's Earnings

Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2021-12-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Science Applications Intl will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.50. Science Applications Intl bulls will hope to hear the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Price Over Earnings Overview: Lovesac

Looking into the current session, Lovesac Inc. (NASDAQ:LOVE) is trading at $60.90, after a 3.54% decrease. Over the past month, the stock fell by 25.19%, but over the past year, it actually went up by 85.66%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Baird sees Q4 opportunity in this healthcare tech despite longer-term caution

Baird is getting tactical in healthcare technology, highlighting a fresh pick for a short-term opportunity on a stock that it's more cautious about on a 12-month view. Heading into fiscal fourth-quarter earnings results - expected in February - the firm sees some upside opportunity in Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC), citing a number of factors lining up into the print.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
smarteranalyst.com

Guidewire Posts Lower-Than-Expected Q1 Loss

Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) has delivered better-than-expected results for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. The company provides a technology platform, consisting of software, services and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. GWRE reported an adjusted net loss of $0.21 per share, lower than...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Price Over Earnings Overview: Sportsman's Warehouse

Looking into the current session, Sportsman's Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) is trading at $13.56, after a 19.96% decrease. Over the past month, the stock fell by 21.62%, but over the past year, it actually spiked by 4.47%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) stock moved upwards by 13.51% to $16.38 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Tilly's's stock is 801.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 251.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $507.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look Into Greif's Debt

Over the past three months, shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF) fell by 4.93%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Greif has. Based on Greif's balance sheet as of September 2, 2021, long-term debt is at $2.09 billion and current debt is at $182.90 million, amounting to $2.27 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $99.80 million in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $2.17 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

DocuSign Plummets 40%: A Technical Breakdown

Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares are trading sharply lower Friday after fourth-quarter revenue and guidance came in below estimates. Fourth-quarter revenue is expected to be between $557 million and $563 million, while analysts were expecting revenue of $573.8 million. FY22 revenue is predicted by the company to be between $2.083 billion and $2.089 billion, while analysts expected full-year 2022 revenue of $2.09 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Robinhood Markets Shares Are Falling

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) shares are trading lower by 8.7% at $22.08. The move appears related to overall market weakness as stocks dip amid omicron variant concerns. Robinhood Markets shares are trading lower by 40% over the past month after the company in late October reported worse-than-expected third-quarter EPS...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
18K+
Followers
90K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy