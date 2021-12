Carlos Santana’s sweet, signature six-stringed sound once again filling the hallowed hall of House of Blues is a sure sign that things are getting back to normal in post-lockdown Las Vegas and the live music world in general. Santana put his pandemic time to good use, recording what would become his 26th studio album, Blessings and Miracles, from which a handful of standout tracks have been added to his career-spanning setlist at his HOB residency. His never-ending endeavor to coax timeless tones from his instrument is well represented on the recording, but it’s in a live setting that the musician truly becomes a conduit for metaphysical melodicism.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 6 DAYS AGO