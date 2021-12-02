ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: Domo Q3 Earnings

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Domo beat estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.34, which...

