ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Harris Williams Advises American Paper & Twine on Its Sale to Imperial Dade

Daily Herald
 1 day ago

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised American Paper & Twine on its sale to Imperial Dade, a portfolio company of Bain Capital. American Paper & Twine is a leading distributor of janitorial, packaging, disposable food service, safety and office products. The transaction was...

finance.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJBIZ

Imperial Dade’s latest acquisition scales Southeastern presence

Imperial Dade’s latest acquisition – its 44th under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, chief executive officer and president, respectively – will strengthen its presence in the Southeast, according to the Jersey City-based company. On Dec. 2, Imperial Dade announced the addition of Nashville’s American Paper & Twine, a...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Herald

Harris Williams Advises ISS A/S on its Sale of a Portfolio of U.S.-Based, Single-Service Janitorial and Specialized Services Contracts to Argenbright Holdings

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised ISS A/S (CPSE:ISS; ISS) on its sale of a U.S.-based portfolio of single-service janitorial and specialized services contracts to Argenbright Holdings. All other ISS businesses in the U.S., including integrated facilities services (IFS), cleaning and janitorial, aviation, and food service offerings, will remain unaffected by the transaction. ISS is a leading workplace experience and facility management company. The transaction was led by Derek Lewis, Brian Lucas, Taylor Morris, Pete Morgan and Brian Holden of the Harris Williams Business Services Group.
BUSINESS
Daily Herald

Harris Williams Advises Pink Lily on its Investment from Cortec Group

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Pink Lily on its investment from an affiliate of Cortec Group (Cortec). Founded in 2014, Pink Lily is one of the fastest growing online women’s lifestyle brands in the country. The transaction was led by Ryan Budlong, Corey Benjamin, Beau Pierce, and Dylan Digmon of the Harris Williams Consumer Group and Keith Zukowski of the firm’s Richmond office.
BUSINESS
roi-nj.com

DAK Group arranges sale of Paterson-based paper company

A Paterson-based distributor of paper products has been sold to a New York-based paper company, according to mergers & acquisitions specialist the DAK Group. The investment bank said in a news release that Paterson Papers’ fourth-generation ownership sold the company to the Metro Division of Lindenmeyr Munroe, based in Purchase. The sale price was not disclosed.
PATERSON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
bloomberglaw.com

O’Melveny Helps Diversis Capital Buy Inventory Manager Fishbowl

O’Melveny & Myers said it advised Diversis Capital Management on its acquisition of Fishbowl, an inventory management software provider. No financial details were disclosed for the transaction. Fishbowl is an inventory management system used with QuickBooks, the small-business accounting software program made by Intuit Inc. The software provider said its...
SOFTWARE
insurancebusinessmag.com

Mosaic launches new M&A team, continues US buildout

Mosaic Insurance is growing out its transactional liability capabilities with the launch of a new M&A team in the UK. Having just launched in February this year, the specialty insurer later began underwriting M&A coverage in July. The coverage includes representations and warranties insurance (RWI) and other transactional risk products. Leading up to this, Mosaic hired William Monat as global head of transactional liability in April, Stavan Desai in May as North American team leader and Katherine Spenner as chief legal officer.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

'We will remember what Moderna did': Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology with poorer countries and building factories played a role in the emergence of the Omicron variant

Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology has played a role in the emergence of variants such as the Omicron variant. Detected by researchers in South Africa last week, the variant has 50 mutations, including more than 30 on the spike protein, which the virus uses to enter and infect cells.
HEALTH
techacute.com

Top 50 List of ConTech Startups

CEMEX Ventures has now announced its list of top 50 high-performing startups in the ConTech (construction technology) ecosystem. They included aspiring organizations from the categories green construction technology, construction supply chain, enhanced construction productivity, and ConTech startups with the future in mind. Who is CEMEX Ventures?. CEMEX, the Mexican multinational...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Real Estate#Imperial Dade#M A#Bain Capital#American Paper Twine
Nashville Post

GS&F names new CEO

Nashville-based marketing agency GS&F announced Friday Gregg Boling has been named chief executive officer. A 10-year veteran of the company, Boling replaces Jeff Lipscomb, who joined GS&F in 1985 and has since served as president and CEO. Relatedly, the agency also announced the appointments to its first board of directors,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Daily Herald

US drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages

A rush of vaccine-seeking customers and staff shortages are squeezing drugstores around the U.S., leading to frazzled workers and temporary pharmacy closures. Drugstores are normally busy this time of year with flu shots and other vaccines, but now pharmacists are doling out a growing number of COVID-19 shots and giving coronavirus tests.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
Country
Germany
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Predicted What Happens Next

The new coronavirus variant Omicron has many virus experts "concerned, if not panicked"—and you may feel the same way, now that the first case has been discovered in America. With this in mind, former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb joined SiriusXM Doctor Radio's "Doctor Radio Reports" and told host Dr. Marc Siegel about "three things that we need to watch-out for with the Omicron variant, said whether or not he believes the Omicron variant is more virulent than the Delta variant, and the level of confidence that exists over current COVID vaccines' ability to protect us against Omicron," per the network. "Dr. Gottlieb also discussed barriers to world vaccination against COVID-19, antigen tests and their ability to detect the new variant, and what's in store for the U.S. in the coming months." Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
worldairlinenews.com

United to become first in aviation history to fly aircraft full of passengers using 100% sustainable fuel

United today will operate an unprecedented flight that will serve as a turning point in the industry’s effort to combat climate change: for the first time in aviation history, a commercial carrier will fly an aircraft full of passengers using 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Also today, United announced the second round of corporate participants in the airline’s Eco-Skies AllianceSM program to collectively contribute towards the purchase of SAF.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
progressivegrocer.com

How Kroger Beat the Supply Chain Crisis

The Kroger Co. translated labor challenges and supply chain disruptions into impressive sales growth in the third quarter, prompting the company to raise its guidance for fiscal 2021. In an earnings call with analysts, CEO Rodney McMullen said the grocery chain hired 64,000 new associates during the third quarter ended...
BUSINESS
Supermarket News

Kroger names Juan de Paoli vice president of Our Brands

Juan de Paoli, a private brands veteran of companies such as Ahold Delhaize, Topco and H-E-B, has joined The Kroger Co. as vice president of its Our Brands division, overseeing such Kroger brands as Simple Truth and Private Selection. He fills the role vacated by Gilliam Phipps in April 2020.
BUSINESS
nerej.com

The Stubblebine Co. handles two new leases totaling 107,595 s/f

Auburn, MA Greenwood Industries has leased 54,895 s/f at 17 Saint Mark St. David Skinner, senior advisor of The Stubblebine Company/CORFAC International represented Greenwood Industries, and Harrison Klein, senior associate and leader of The Klein Group, and Mark Lyman, associate of Marcus & Millichap represented the landlord. Greenwood Industries is...
RETAIL
nosh.com

The State of the Market: Back to the Trenches

We’ll begin with a panel on the state of the industry, hearing how the past year has impacted retailers, investors and entrepreneurs. Joining us will be Eugene Kang, CEO and co-founder of vertically integrated jerky business Country Archer, along with Erewhon chief growth officer Kabir Jain and a few special guests. Together, the panelists will share their experiences dealing with everything from supply chain struggles to managing growth, as well as provide a look at where they see the future of the industry heading.
RETAIL
Fortune

Tekedra Mawakana, Peggy Johnson, and more CEOs on the future of tech

This is the web version of The Broadsheet, a daily newsletter for and about the world’s most powerful women. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Meghan Markle wins a victory in her fight against The Mail, abortion care is in a dismal state in the U.S., and leaders debate the big ideas at Brainstorm Tech. Have a relaxing weekend.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy