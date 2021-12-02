ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

It’s Important to Keep Doing This After 50 to Ward Off Diseases as You Age

By Ale Russian
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Contrary to popular belief, we shouldn’t be slowing down when we hit 50! While some might be counting the days till retirement and days of doing only what they want, that’s not necessarily the best way to live a long life. According to a new study, we should do the opposite...

Related
EatThis

Health Habits You Should Never Do After 50, According to Doctors

Aging is inevitable and yet it's hard to admit it's happening. Inside, you feel like you're 24 years old still—wanting to make the most of life, maybe even more so now that you know there are more years behind you than ahead of you. And yet—no one told your body. It's not the same as it used to be. And acknowledging this can save your life. You just need to change a few habits. "Asking how you're going to achieve a dietary, fitness, material, or spiritual goal is unlikely to yield the result you seek," advises Strauss Zelnick, author of Becoming Ageless. "Instead, start by asking yourself a far more important question. It's one I asked myself years ago: 'What do I want?' That answer will drive every decision you make. It will also make the 'how' easier to pinpoint and, eventually, accomplish." Read on to learn about habits you should never do after age 50—Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

The #1 Causes of Bad Health After 60, Says Science

Turning 60 is a big milestone to celebrate. However, as we age health issues will arise and while we can't turn back the clock, we can prepare for our golden years by engaging in lifestyle activities that help keep us healthy. As we hit 60, common ailments will take place and Eat This, Not That! Health talked to experts who reveal what they are and what to do about it. Read below to find out causes of bad health after 60. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Grandparent#Harvard#Long Life#Western
If You See This on Your Nails, It Could Be a Sign You Have Diabetes

Listening to our body is always important. Paying attention to any changes on our skin and in our eyes can give us early signs of serious health issues like malnutrition and anemia. When it comes to our nails, their appearance and texture have been associated with diseases including heart disease and thyroid issues. Now, new research further discusses the ways that our nails are impacted by diabetes in particular.
HEALTH
Fatherly

This Is the Best Time to Go to Bed to Avoid Heart Disease

Getting a good night’s sleep isn’t just good for having a productive tomorrow — sufficient sleep is also important for your physical and mental health. According to the CDC, not getting enough sleep could be a risk factor for things like heart disease and high blood pressure, and most adults should be getting at least 7 hours every night. But now, a new study suggests that when you go to bed could be a factor in your health as well, NBC News reports. Researchers with Huma Therapeutics, a British medical tech company, looked at whether someone’s bedtime correlated with their risk of developing heart disease. They published their results this month in European Heart Journal – Digital Health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Drinking More of This Beverage Could Help You Avoid Heart Disease

Do you dutifully drink enough water per day, or do you (like many of us) let yourself get overly thirsty before gulping down a glass? It seems we’ve all heard we’re supposed to drink eight glasses a day, but how bad can it really be to miss a few? Turns out, pretty bad. In fact, being dehydrated may actually be a sneaky cause of heart disease!
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Health
Heart Disease
Intermittent fasting reduces inflammation, helps the body like a diabetes medication

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Intermittent fasting, characterized by cyclic periods of fasting and eating, has emerged as a popular weight loss approach in recent years. Interestingly, however, a new study reports intermittent fasting can benefit the body in yet another way: reducing inflammation. Scientists from the Intermountain Healthcare Heart...
FITNESS
Healthline

Higher Levels of Exercise Can Improve Cardiovascular Health: How to Plan a Workout Regime

Researchers say that people with cardiovascular issues can improve their health by increasing the amount of exercise they do. An increase in physical activity is generally beneficial, but experts caution that over-exercising can cause heart-related problems. They recommend that people with cardiovascular health issues talk with their doctor about their...
WORKOUTS
TheConversationCanada

Eating disorders have increased during COVID-19 — here's how to recognize them and how to help

Eating disorders are the third most common chronic condition in adolescence, behind only asthma and obesity. They affect four per cent of the population, 90 per cent of whom are female, mostly teenagers and young adults. With the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a dramatic increase in eating disorders in Canada and internationally. A number of factors related to COVID-19 lockdowns and school closures — such as isolation from peers, disrupted routines, suspension of activities and increased stress and anxiety — may have contributed to this increase. As a pediatrician with a significant portion of my practice dedicated to...
WEIGHT LOSS
Woman's World

5 Natural Remedies to Lower Your Cholesterol This Winter

Keeping troublesome blood fats called triglycerides (TG) in a healthy range (below 150 mg/dL) has always been smart, as it’s proven to cut heart disease and stroke risk in half. Now, George Washington University scientists have found that taming high triglycerides also cuts the risk of severe Covid-19 complications by 73 percent. And it’s easy!
HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SB Nation

A Study Says If You're Taking This Vitamin, Your Heart Is in Good Shape

If you’ve recently been diagnosed with high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, or prediabetes, chances are you’re looking for ways to lower your risk of developing heart disease and preventing a heart attack or stroke. Healthcare providers agree that being physically active, eating nutritious foods, reducing stress, and maintaining a healthy weight are all important components of a heart-healthy lifestyle. The role supplements for heart health play can often be confusing.
EDUCATION
