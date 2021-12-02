Kroger, Okta rise; Dollar General, Apple fall

DoorDash stock (NYSE: DASH) has declined by about 11% over the past week and remains down by almost 35% from its early November highs. There are a couple of factors driving the recent sell-off. Firstly, investors have likely been reducing exposure to high-growth technology stocks due to rising inflation and an increasingly hawkish stance by the Federal Reserve, which has indicated that it could consider speeding up the tapering of its large-scale bond-buying at its next meeting. Moreover, the broader markets have also seen some weakness, as the U.S. confirmed its first case of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, which is believed to be much more transmissible and could evade the immune response provided by vaccines. That said, DoorDash might actually see demand for its services rise in the near term, if the highly infectious new virus strain results in renewed lockdowns and travel restrictions, people could spend more time at home and order in, rather than heading out to restaurants.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO