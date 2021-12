MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Miami Police Chief Rene Landa says he is alarmed and troubled by a new published report about how many officers have died as a result of the coronavirus. CBS4 News partner “The Miami Herald” reports that 28 of the 33 officers who have died in the line of duty in the past two years have been killed by COVID-19. The newspaper reports that Florida accounts for more than 10 percent of all COVID-19 deaths and that most victims are in their 40s and 50s. Landa, who is President of the Miami-Dade Association of Chiefs of Police, told CBS4’s...

