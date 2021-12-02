Tulsa curbside recycling will resume in January

Curbside recycling will resume in Tulsa Curbside recycling will resume for Tulsa residents beginning Jan. 31, 2022. (Daisy-Daisy/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

TULSA, Okla. — Curbside recycling will resume in January for Tulsa residents.

Beginning Jan. 31, 2022, Tulsa customers should put their trash in the gray cart and their recycling in the blue cart at 5 a.m. on their pickup day. Refuse and recycling will be collected separately starting on that day.

It was announced in September that recycling would resume in December, but the city says that date was announced prematurely.

Tulsa Recycle & Transfer stopped service after a fire shut down the facility in April. A lithium-ion battery caused the fire. Since then, the City of Tulsa has sent trash and recycling to the Covanta Waste for Energy Plant.

Items that should be recycled include aluminum and steel cans, paper and cardboard, plastic bottles and jugs, glass jars and bottles.

For more information about the city’s trash and recycling program and what can and can’t be recycled visit www.tulsarecycles.com.

All batteries should be recycled through the M.e.t. and specialized battery operators. M.e.t. Depot locations can be found at https://metrecycle.com.

