Ray Dalio is the founder and co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund, which Dalio started in 1975 out of his two-bedroom apartment in New York. In his new book, "Principles for Dealing With the Changing World Order," the famed investor offers the insights he gleaned from undertaking a comprehensive study of major empires and their markets over the the past 500 years. The excerpt below, taken from the books' final chapter, "The Future," explores the potential dangers ahead for the U.S. in monetary policy and the potential consequences, including armed conflict, of the growing rivalry between the U.S. and China.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO