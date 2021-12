With the race to become the 61st Mayor of Atlanta now decided. We wanted to know what’s ahead for Mayor-Elect Andre Dickens. So we sat down with Georgia State Professor and Historian Dr. Maurice Hobbs to find out exactly what awaits the homegrown product. Our conversation includes what the Mayor-elect can learn from the lineage of Atlanta Mayors still in Atlanta who are supporting him and willing to aid in his success.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO