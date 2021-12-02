ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
26-year-old track coach arrested for possession and production of child sexual abuse material

By Elise Kim
WAVY News 10
 1 day ago

ALDIE, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police have arrested a 26-year-old man for multiple felonies related to the production and possession of child sexual abuse material on Wednesday.

Ted Nasol, 26, of Aldie was arrested and charged with two counts of reproduction of child pornograph , use of a computer to solicit a minor and production of child pornography .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o5UCE_0dCZQ2ey00
Ted Nasol, 26, of Aldie, Va. Courtesy: Fairfax County Police Department.

Nasol had previously interacted with many juveniles as he was a coach with the Dulles South Track Club, according to police.

Detectives were notified earlier in 2021, when a juvenile reported an attempted extortion to a parent. In January, a man contacted the victim through text message, demanding unlawful images. He threatened to send other illicit images to the victim’s family if the victim didn’t comply.

Last year, FCPD found that one of the victim’s social media accounts was accessed illegally. In October of 2020, the victim received a text message stating that the person was a support specialist with a social media company. However, through this incident, the person was able to illegally access the victim’s social media.

Detectives found out that Nasol uploaded pictures of the victim to his phone the same date the images were illegally accessed off the social media account. Furthermore, it was determined that in January, Nasol texted the victim with the same illicit pictures demanding more.

On Nov. 12, detectives executed a search warrant recovering several electronic devices from Nasol’s home.

He is being held at the Adult Detention Center without bond.

Detectives are asking anyone who has information or may have had inappropriate contact with Nasol to call our Major Crimes Bureau detectives at 703-246-7800, option 3.

