ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Bend Park and Recreation winter program registration begins Dec. 7

By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
centraloregondaily.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the New Year around the corner, Bend Park and Recreation District is opening registration for winter recreation programs beginning Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 8 a.m. Winter programs run from...

centraloregondaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
harrisondaily.com

OOI Winter LIHEAP begins Dec. 6

Ozark Opportunities, Inc. has announced that the Winter Non-Emergency and Crisis Energy Assistance Programs will begin Monday, Dec. 6. The Programs’ goal is to assist low-income households cope …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
OZARK, AR
kmvt

Idaho Parks and Recreation changes vehicle sticker programs

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation announced changes on Friday to how snowmobile and off-highway vehicles stickers are sold. As of now, the changes are as follows, according to a Parks and Recreation press release:. Two-year sticker options are available. Vehicle-specific information is no longer required....
IDAHO STATE
yourvalley.net

Surprise recreation wins for adaptive program

The city of Surprise Parks & Recreation recently won the Outstanding Program — Adaptive Program Award through the Arizona Parks and Recreation Association. The Department was selected for the award based on the overwhelming success of Virtual Bingo programs offered multiple times throughout 2020 and 2021. Adaptive Virtual BINGO, developed...
SURPRISE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Arts#Spanish Language#Curling#Spring Break#Bend Senior Center#District Office
westutx.gov

Winter/Spring 2022 Registration Information

Mark your calendars, Winter/Spring class registration is right around the corner! Priority registration will begin on Monday & Tuesday, December 6 & 7. Priority customers are eligible to register for any classes they are currently enrolled in, regardless of residency. Resident registration will open Wednesday, December 8 and Non-Resident registration will become available Friday, December 10. A full listing of classes offered can be found in the West U at Your Leisure Program Guide available online at, https://www.westutx.gov/1059/Activity-Guides, or hard copies are available at the Recreation Center. Once registration opens, you can register online at www.westutx.gov/reg or in person at the Recreation Center.
EDUCATION
ccxmedia.org

Winter Recreation in Robbinsdale

Registration is now open for a new assortment of winter and spring recreation activities in Robbinsdale. Outdoor recreation programs are popular, including nordic sledding, fat tire biking, and snowshoeing. The warming house at Sanborn Park will be open this winter, typically mid-December through February, and open skating will be open seven days a week. Indoor programs include sports offered in partnership with Revolutionary Sports and much more. Robbinsdale Recreation is also debuting a new user-friendly registration software called Civic Rec. Go to http://www.robbinsdalemn.com/recreation to create your Civic Rec account and sign up for activities and more.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
cityofnampa.us

December Activities with Nampa Parks & Recreation

Check out the programs and classes being offered for the month of December from the Nampa Parks & Recreation Department. For more information or to register, please call 208-468-5858, go online to www.nampaparksandrecreation.org, or stop by the Harward Recreation Center, located at 131 Constitution Way in Nampa. Recreation Center Adult...
NAMPA, ID
buckrail.com

Winter wildlife closures in BTNF begin Dec. 1

WYOMING – On Dec. 1, all winter closure areas will go into effect in The Bridger-Teton National Forest (BTNF). BTNF stresses the importance of winter wildlife closures. When people or their animals enter the closed winter range, wildlife is forced to move to new locations. This retreat requires animals, such as deer, elk and moose, to use the energy they cannot spare. This leads to a weakened condition, which can have a direct effect on the animals’ ability to fend off disease or predators and can lead to reproduction problems.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Sports
kggfradio.com

New Director of Parks and Recreation in Pittsburg

The City of Pittsburg has appointed a new Director of Parks and Recreation. The appointment comes after the previous director, Kim Vogel, took over as Human Resources Director. The new director of Parks and Recreation will be Toby Book. Book has worked for the City of Pitsburg for over 24...
PITTSBURG, KS
ReporterHerald.com

Loveland Hearts Program to begin heart sales Dec. 1

Loveland residents looking to profess their love to family, friends or anyone else can prepare to purchase a heart starting at the beginning of December. The Hearts Program, a Sweetheart City tradition that dates back more than 40 years and has been run by the Thompson Valley Rotary Club for more than 20 years, offers citizens the opportunity to purchase a red heart customized with their own message of love. Every year these hearts are then hung on light poles all around Loveland.
LOVELAND, CO
neusenews.com

Greene County Parks and Recreation Winter Sports

The Greene County Recreation Department has opened up registration for their winter sports. The two options for this winter season are basketball and a new girls volleyball team. Registration for these two sports will close on November 30. You can register at the Wellness Center, a certificate of birth may...
GREENE COUNTY, NC
KRMG

Gathering Place Winter Wonderland to begin Dec. 17

TULSA, Okla. — The Gathering Place will be spreading holiday cheer this December, hosting 10 nights of Winter Wonderland. The event will take place at the Williams Lodge and the QuikTrip Great Lawn under thousands of lights. Families will be able to enjoy live music, a winter market, an elf dance party and festive food and drinks.
TULSA, OK
buckrail.com

Winter restrictions for the Elk Refuge begin Dec. 1

JACKSON, Wyo. — In conjunction with Bridger-Teton National Forest winter wildlife closures, a portion of the National Elk Refuge Road will be closed to public travel from Dec. 1 through April 30 to protect wintering wildlife. The closure, which begins approximately 3½ miles northeast of the Refuge’s entrance on East...
JACKSON, WY
carlsbadca.gov

Parks & Recreation

Welcome to the City of Carlsbad Parks & Recreation Department. We operate 41 parks and special use areas and offer over 67 miles of trails throughout the city to provide accessible outdoor recreational opportunities and conserve open space for residents and visitors. In addition, the department offers a variety of programs and services to promote health and wellness.
LIFESTYLE
nwestiowa.com

Backyard Winter Birding program Dec. 11

SUTHERLAND—O’Brien County Conservation naturalist Abbie Parker will lead a program on birds area residents may see this winter and what they can do to create the ultimate birding spot in their own yards during a free Backyard Winter Birding activity 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Prairie Heritage Center near Sutherland.
SUTHERLAND, IA
The Bedford Citizen

Recreation Department Winter 2022 Brochure Available Now ~ Online Registration Opens Monday, December 6 at 8 PM

The Recreation Department’s Winter 2022 brochure went online today, and registration begins on Monday, December 6, at 8 pm. As always, a wide variety of winter activities are on offer. You’ll find details about Bedford Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 4, and another late winter snow sculpture contest, as well as options for turning course registrations and discount tickets into holiday gifts.
BEDFORD, MA
YourErie

Festival of Trees begins at Bayfront Convention Center

The Bayfront Convention Center has become a Winter Wonderland for this weekend, for the Festival of Trees has returned. The Festival is sponsored by the AHN St. Vincent Health Center and will be in-person this year. Last year, it was an outdoor event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The cost is $10, for adults and […]
FESTIVAL
Chronicle

Staffing Shortages Could Limit Winter Recreation in Washington Parks

Finding places to play in the snow could be a little more difficult this winter due to staffing shortages at some state agencies. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration expects plenty of snow and cold in the Pacific Northwest once again, a year after Sno-Park usage reached record highs. State Parks winter recreation program manager Pam McConkey expects trails to be groomed as normal, but she said snow removal for some roads and parking areas may be a little slower.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy