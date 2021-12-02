Bend Park and Recreation winter program registration begins Dec. 7

Mark your calendars, Winter/Spring class registration is right around the corner! Priority registration will begin on Monday & Tuesday, December 6 & 7. Priority customers are eligible to register for any classes they are currently enrolled in, regardless of residency. Resident registration will open Wednesday, December 8 and Non-Resident registration will become available Friday, December 10. A full listing of classes offered can be found in the West U at Your Leisure Program Guide available online at, https://www.westutx.gov/1059/Activity-Guides, or hard copies are available at the Recreation Center. Once registration opens, you can register online at www.westutx.gov/reg or in person at the Recreation Center.

