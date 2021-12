A chamber of commerce is a powerful force that can help shape the future of business for the better. As a business owner, it’s important to know what the chamber of commerce can do for you and the wider community, as well as to understand why a chamber of commerce can help businesses of any size grow and succeed. I have held positions from the corporate level, small business owner, and CEO leading the chamber making my perspective broad when it comes to chambers of commerce.

