ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

PM Update: Cold front delivers slightly cooler air for Friday

By Ian Livingston
Washington Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs clouds broke this afternoon, temperatures rose into the low and mid-60s. That’s a good 10 or more degrees above average for the date. Often when temperatures soar, it means there’s a cold front at the door. That’s the case here, but don’t expect a big cool-down. Through tonight:...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Here’s every snow forecast made for D.C. for the upcoming winter

Meteorological winter began Wednesday and many of us even saw our first flakes of snow earlier this week. But what about the weeks and months ahead? Will this winter deliver some serious snowfall? Or will it be like most of recent years, with rather underwhelming amounts?. We issued our winter...
ENVIRONMENT
Duluth News Tribune

Heavy snow possible this weekend

Temperatures will warm to the upper-20s and lower-30s around the area Saturday. Expect a breeze out of the west with gusts into the 20s. Snow moves in Saturday night and into Sunday. Accumulating snow is expected with this winter storm. Parts of the Northland will see more than 6 inches of new snow with a few areas along the shorelines seeing even more. The snow is expected to come to an end Sunday night with cold temperatures to kick off next week's work week. Highs may stay in the single digits Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
fourstateshomepage.com

Cooler But Still Near 60 Saturday, Rain Late Sunday

Cooler air is moving in tonight but we’ll still be near 60 Saturday. Winds turn around to the south again Sunday but another system moves through Sunday evening. This will bring some rain in to wrap up the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
cbs3duluth.com

Winters Storm Watch in place as we head towards Sunday snow chance

Friday night should become clear to partly cloudy for a while as we enter a period that’s between low pressure systems. As early as Saturday morning, the next low coming our way from Wyoming will make the day mostly cloudy. That low has triggered a WINTER STORM WATCH for Minnesota and Wisconsin for Sunday. The chance for snow will be 90% that day. Totals for most towns could go 4-8″. The North Shore and South Shore both could run 6-10″. Right now, there is no watch for the U.P. but folks there can expect some heavy, wet snow, too. By Monday, it should clear up and cool down. An arctic outbreak on the heels of the low could bring our first bout of below zero next week.
DULUTH, MN
WISH-TV

Cooler air and rain chances to return

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a tremendous end to the week with above average temperatures and bright skies. Cooler air is set to make a return along with several chances for precipitation ahead. Friday night: Another mostly clear and chilly night will be on tap across the state. Lows will...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: 6+ Inches Of Snow Possible Up North Over The Weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES – Light snow for central Minnesota on Saturday and Sunday night – Winter storm to bring plowable snow up north Saturday & Sunday – Coldest air of the season coming next week WEATHER RESOURCES: WCCO Weather App | School Closings | Live Radar MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The first weekend of December will bring a wintry blast to northern Minnesota, where residents could see their backyards turned into winter wonderlands, with over 6 inches of snow stacked up. Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says the storm system will enter the state Saturday evening, moving east along the Interstate 94 corridor in central Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro, particularly the northern suburbs,...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volcano#The Washington Post
Chicago Tribune

Chicago is overdue for its first snowfall accumulation, so what are the chances of a white Christmas?

Anyone who’s lived in Chicago for a few years knows one thing for certain: It’s not a question of if it’ll snow, but how much. This fall, however, the city has barely seen snowflakes, let alone snow accumulation. According to National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Kluber, we might finally be seeing that first 10th of an inch — the weather service’s minimum amount of measurable snow — next ...
CHICAGO, IL
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Friday PM Weather Update: December 3rd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update. Tonight: Clear. Low of 35°. Winds NW 10-15 MPH. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 64°. Winds Variable 10-15 MPH. A cold front has moved into the South Plains this afternoon, and will continue to push through...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
wevv.com

Strong Storms Possible Sunday

Today’s high temperature of 70° was our warmest in Evansville in just over three weeks; the last time we saw the temperatures this warm was on the afternoon of November 10th. Fortunately, our evening ahead looks just as pleasant - temperatures are expected to gradually dwindle from 55° at 7 o’clock back down towards 51° around 10 PM. A weak passing cold front will shift or winds northward overnight; the combination of northerly winds and clear skies will allow temperatures to fall back into the upper 30s and low 40s throughout the Tri-State. We'll kick off our Saturday morning with a temperature of 41° in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
hawaiinewsnow.com

Flooding rain possible into next week

NWS has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the Hawaiian Islands; unsettled weather will be with us this weekend till about the middle of next week. A cold front with move thru the Hawaiian Islands from Niihau to Hawaii Island where it is slated to stall tonight and Saturday tomorrow. This will mean heavy showers and thunderstorms are possible. The front will stall near Hawaii Island bringing Maui and Hawaii lots of wet weather. A low pressure system will form just to the northwest of Kauai on Saturday and Saturday night, causing the winds to turn southerly on Sunday and persist into early next week. We will see some of the biggest waves of the winter as a large NNW swell is on the way up today, peaking tomorrow.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Warmup On Saturday Followed By A Sunday Cooldown

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures will hold to the low 50’s, closer to the normal temperature of 51. On Saturday, winds will shift to the southwest, which will usher in some warmer air most of the day. By Saturday night, another fast-moving cold front will move in, bringing cooler air to the region on Sunday. Sunday night, our winds will again turn to the southwest, which will bring a major warmup on Monday, along with a chance for some rain. We may reach the mid or upper 60’s before more chilly air returns by Monday night. This rollercoaster pattern of temperatures over the past five weeks will continue into next week as well. It will turn chilly and breezy by Tuesday, and that will continue midway through next week. At this point, it’s difficult to know what to wear from one day to the next.
MARYLAND STATE
KSNT

Slightly cooler temperatures today with a stronger cold front tomorrow

Mostly sunny skies will be present today with just a light breeze out of the north. Highs will only reach the lower to middle 50s today which is cooler – but still above average for this time of year. Cloud cover will begin to increase early tomorrow morning ahead of a fairly potent cold front. Models continue to indicate we may see some light rain for portions of our southern viewing area late tonight.
ENVIRONMENT
nashvillesevereweather.com

Unseasonably Warm Today; Weekend Rain/Storm Chance

The story of the day is near-record highs in the mid 70s. We’ll stay dry and sunny for today. We’re in store for a pretty dramatic cool off tomorrow. Highs dip down into the mid 60s and stay that way for the weekend. The start of meteorological winter seems more like spring.
ENVIRONMENT
county10.com

Slightly cooler Friday; Winter storm possible early next week

(Fremont County, WY) – Highs across the 10 today range from 51 degrees in Dubois to 56 degrees in Jeffrey City, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. “Sunny to partly cloudy and still mild today but not as warm as Thursday. A cold front...
FREMONT COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy