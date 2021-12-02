Amityville Rotary recognized for charitable contribution

(CNN) — While at least 12 states have identified cases of the Omicron coronavairus variant, US health officials remain concerned about the Delta version that accounts for practically all new infections. "We now have about 86,000 cases of Covid right now in the United States being diagnosed daily, and 99.9%...
MOSCOW — It is by now a familiar pattern: Russian troops mass near the Ukrainian border, triggering ratcheting rhetoric and jitters across Europe and the United States that war might be imminent, before a flurry of diplomacy calms nerves. Officials and experts say that this time is different — and...
As parts of the southeast and southern U.S. see record-breaking warm temperatures, some parts of Hawaii are facing a blizzard warning for the weekend. The forecast blizzard would be the first to hit Hawaii since 2018, the National Weather Service confirmed to CBS News. The blizzard warning is the result...
MOSCOW — President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak in a video call Tuesday as tensions between the U.S. and Russia escalate over a Russian troop buildup on the Ukrainian border seen as a sign of a potential invasion. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed plans on Saturday...
(CNN) — A plumber doing repair work at pastor Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church found hundreds of envelopes of cash and checks hidden in a wall that police think is connected to a massive 2014 theft at the Houston mega-church. Officers were called to the church on November 10 to investigate...
(CNN) — What started as an attempt to get rid of pesky creatures ended with an entire house going up in flames. A house of nearly 10,000 square feet in Dickerson, Maryland, an hour west of Baltimore, was engulfed in flames on November 23 when the homeowner tried to smoke out a snake infestation on the property, Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, told CNN.
The November jobs report gave a muddled picture of an improving economy. Overall job growth fell far short of expectations, with the U.S. adding just 210,000 of the roughly 500,000 jobs that analysts projected the economy to gain last month. Even so, the unemployment rate sunk from 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent, landing less than 1 percentage point above the pre-pandemic jobless rate.
Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies countered actor Alec Baldwin's claim that he's in the clear with respect to criminal charges over his involvement in the deadly shooting on the set of "Rust." Baldwin made the claim during his first sit-down interview about what happened before a revolver fired,...
WASHINGTON — It’s taken decades, but anti-abortion activists feel like they’re on the cusp of history after the Supreme Court signaled Wednesday a willingness to weaken Roe v. Wade, and they’re already gearing up for the inevitable multifront fight that will erupt if the court rules in their favor. “We've...
A dentist in Italy faces possible criminal charges after trying to receive a coronavirus vaccine in a fake arm made of silicone. A nurse in the northern city of Biella, Filippa Bua, said she could tell right away that something was off when a man presented the phony limb for a shot on Thursday.
Comments / 0