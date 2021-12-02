ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC Moves A Step Closer To Delisting Chinese Companies In The U.S.

By Robert Schmidt, Ben Bain
 4 days ago

The U.S. government is inching further on efforts to boot Chinese companies off American stock exchanges for not complying with Washington’s disclosure requirements. The Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday announced its final plan for putting in place a new law that mandates foreign companies open their books to U.S. scrutiny...

Reuters

Amid Evergrande crisis, more Chinese developers to issue ABS

BEIJING, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Some of China's major property developers are planning to issue asset-backed securities in the near term, a further sign that regulators are marginally broadening financial channels for developers amid Evergrande's debt crisis. China Evergrande (3333.HK), wrestling with debts of more than $300 billion, said on...
ECONOMY
AFP

Didi departure from NYSE marks end of Wall Street romance with Chinese big tech

The Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing's announcement that it will delist its shares from the New York Stock Exchange marks the end of a cushy relationship between Wall Street and Chinese tech giants, who are under siege from authorities in Beijing and regulators in America. Only five months transpired between Didi's going public in New York in June and word Friday that it will prepare a Hong Kong listing. During that time its market value has fallen by 63 percent. Didi's move comes in the wake of a sweeping Chinese regulatory crackdown in the past year that has clipped the wings of major internet firms wielding huge influence on consumers' lives -- including Alibaba and Tencent. After Friday's announcement, heavyweight Chinese online retailers whose stocks are sold on the New York exchange, such as Alibaba, JD.com and Pinduoduo, dropped sharply.
BUSINESS
State
Washington State
kpcw.org

A top Chinese tech company delists from the NYSE just months after its IPO

BEIJING – The Chinese ride-hailing platform Didi Chuxing says it will delist from the New York Stock Exchange and instead move to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange after coming under intense Chinese regulatory scrutiny. The announcement reflects the rapid reversal in the transportation company's fortunes as China goes on a...
BUSINESS
CFO.com

SEC Finalizes Rules on Chinese Issuers

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has finalized the rules it will use to implement a law that allows it to delist Chinese stocks. Under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (HFCAA), the SEC can ban companies from trading and delist them from exchanges if the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) is not able to audit requested reports for three consecutive years.
U.S. POLITICS
Seekingalpha.com

DiDi Global drops after plan to delist in the U.S., move to Hong Kong (update)

Update 5:55pm: Updates shares. DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) fell 22% after the ride-hailing firm announced plans last night to delist from the New York Stock Exchange. The company's board has also authorized DiDi (DIDI) to pursue a listing of its class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
STOCKS
Fortune

Didi’s New York delisting signals an end to Chinese firms’ glory days on U.S. exchanges

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing announced on Friday that it is delisting from the New York Stock Exchange and re-listing in Hong Kong. The firm made the announcement in a one-sentence statement on Chinese social media platform Weibo, offering few details about the decision beyond that it had carefully studied the matter and would begin its delisting process in coming days.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

DiDi Delisting Could Signal Forced Decoupling of China-U.S. in Financial Markets

Chinese regulators are reportedly behind China-based ride-hailing company DiDi exiting from the New York Stock Exchange, just days after listing earlier this year. The regulators stated prior that DiDi had not received the necessary clearances to list in the states. Gordon Chang, Asian affairs expert, joined Cheddar to break down what the delisting says about the relationship between nations. "This really strikes me as an attempt to really to force a decoupling of China and the U.S. in the financial markets," Chang said.
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

Vietnam, Taiwan exceed U.S. Treasury currency thresholds, but no manipulator labels

(Reuters) -Vietnam and Taiwan again exceeded the U.S. Treasury’s thresholds for possible currency manipulation and enhanced analysis under a 2015 trade law, but the department on Friday refrained from formally branding them as manipulators. Switzerland also narrowly escaped triggering all three manipulation criteria in the Treasury’s latest semi-annual currency report,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Shore News Network

Consumer Group Warns Governors About BlackRock Retirement Funds Relying On Chinese Companies

A consumer group has sent letters to multiple governors warning them about their states’ pension funds relying on an investment corporation with strong ties to China. Consumer’s Research distributed a report to the top 10 states whose pension funds are invested in BlackRock, a multinational money management firm. It is the first foreign-owned company to receive a license to operate in China’s $3.5 trillion mutual fund industry, Forbes reported.
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

US SEC mandates Chinese companies detail ownership structure, audits

WASHINGTON (Dec 2): Chinese companies that list on US stock exchanges must disclose whether they are owned or controlled by a government entity, and provide evidence of their auditing inspections, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Thursday. The rule advances a process that could lead to more than...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reaction to Didi Global's plans to delist from New York

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Following are reactions to ride-hailing giant Didi Global's (DIDI.N) decision to delist from the New York stock exchange and pursue a listing in Hong Kong, succumbing to pressure from Chinese regulators concerned about data security. Didi ran afoul of Chinese authorities by pushing ahead with its...
BUSINESS
fa-mag.com

Fidelity Heads To Canada With Bitcoin ETF As U.S. Fund Awaits SEC Approval

Fidelity Investments, one of the world’s largest asset managers, plans to join the spate of companies offering investors access to Bitcoin through a Canadian ETF with U.S. regulators balking at approval of the funds. The Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF will invest in Bitcoin directly or through derivative instruments, and customers...
MARKETS
fa-mag.com

Powell's 'Transitory' Retreat Is Just the Beginning

By retiring the word “transitory,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did more than finally correct a gross mischaracterization of inflation that he was wedded to for way too long. He also put the spotlight on inflation as a major risk to the economy and financial markets—not because the prospects for further price increases are inherently problematic (they aren't) but because the Fed’s communication process and policy responses have been lagging realities. The catch-up process—and a rapid one is required given the delays so far—could destabilize markets and the economy. It didn’t have to be this way.
BUSINESS

