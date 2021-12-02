ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer County, NY

County Executive faces calls to resign over felony charges

By Spencer Tracy
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HovWo_0dCZOMs900

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Democrats in the Rensselaer County Legislature are calling on County Executive Steve McLaughlin to step down after he was charged with two felony charges on Wednesday.

McLaughlin remains in the hot seat after being indicted on charges of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree and Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree, both felonies.

Rensselaer County Exec. Steve McLaughlin charged with grand larceny

He is being accused of using campaign funds to pay off a debt he owed to a staffer.

“I have lost faith in this man, I lost faith in him a long time ago,” said Rensselaer County Deputy Minority Leader, Cindy Doran.

The question now is what’s next, as McLaughlin is expected to be in court in January 2022. Doran says she has seen enough.

“I believe he has eroded the public’s confidence and trust. Now with a criminal charge, I do believe he needs to step down and resign,” said she.

“I mean this is going to be an ongoing trial and investigation. I believe it’s going to take away his focus from doing his job,” said Minority Leader of the Rensselaer County Legislature, Peter Grimm.

Steve McLaughlin: Candidate for Rensselaer County executive discusses the issues with NEWS10

However, Head of the Rensselaer County Legislature and current Mayor of Rensselaer Mike Stammel says the Legislature and himself were not aware of any such accusations or charges that the Attorney General’s Office has brought forward until Wednesday.

“I believe the county executive will have an opportunity to defend himself and is innocent until found to be guilty by his peers. I believe he should stay active as county executive for Rensselaer County doing the people’s business as he was elected to do,” said Stammel.

Democrats in the Rensselaer County Legislature say they have yet to hear from McLaughlin or his office.

Rensselaer mayoral race down to absentee ballots

“He’s not making any statements right now and to me, that’s a sign that he is going to have his day in court and it’s not going to go the way he wants,” said Doran.

News10 reached out to County Executive McLaughlin and the Rennselaer County Executive Office. We have not heard back.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

238 new cases in Albany County COVID update, December 3

Albany County is also reporting 238 new COVID cases and 178 recoveries since Wednesday. The county reports this is now the third consecutive day of reporting more than 200 new cases of COVID identified in Albany County within a 24-hour period. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 171.4.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rensselaer County, NY
Rensselaer County, NY
Government
NEWS10 ABC

Local response to threats of school violence

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Plans have been put in place for Capital Region schools to respond to threats of violence. Local school districts and law enforcement are gearing up. “It’s not a matter if it happens here, it’s a matter of when it happens here,” Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple.   Sheriff Apple says […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Source of PFOA contamination in Poestenkill continues to elude officials

POESTENKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Rensselaer County was hopeful after a six-round of testing for PFOA/PFOS in Poestenkill. Testing done near the end of November at 20 properties did not show contamination but a seventh-round revealed three additional properties with PFOA/PFOS contamination. A total of five properties were tested in the latest round of testing. The county […]
POESTENKILL, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Troy police stop burglary in progress

Troy police say they have arrested Jessica Carrillo, 31, of Manhattan, and Luis Rivas, 47, of Troy, after allegedly burglarizing a home and having an illegal handgun. The incident happened on Dec. 1 around 8:30 p.m.
TROY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Mclaughlin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Felonies#Felony Charges#Democrats#Grand Larceny
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy