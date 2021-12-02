ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SALT-Cap Negotiations Falter, Dimming Hopes For A Deal This Week

Senate Democrats negotiating an expansion of the state and local tax deduction aren’t near a deal, raising the prospect that talks will spill into next week -- and potentially next year. Democrats have been divided over how generous to make the tax break, which benefits people in high-tax areas...

CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin To Support Effort To Overturn Vaccine Requirement For Businesses

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON (KDKA) – West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin said overnight that he will support a Republican effort to overturn President Joe Biden’s vaccination requirement for larger businesses. That bill is expected to get a vote on the Senate floor next week. Senator Manchin said in a statement, “Let me be clear, I do not support any government vaccine requirement on private businesses. That’s why I have co-sponsored, and will strongly support a bill to overturn the federal government vaccine requirement for private businesses.” All 50 Senate Republicans are supporting the effort, so with support from the Democrat, it will give them enough votes to pass a resolution to end the requirement. The resolution would still need to pass the House but it would likely be vetoed by President Biden.
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Crisis averted after conservatives cave

NO SHUTDOWN — Congress avoided a government shutdown after Senate conservatives dropped their demands to nix President JOE BIDEN’s vaccine mandates in the funding bill — and Senate Majority Leader CHUCK SCHUMER gave them a way out. All 100 senators agreed late Thursday night to quickly proceed to a bill...
The Independent

Time is no ally as Dems strain to finish Biden's $2T bill

If President Joe Biden s $2 trillion social and environment package was a Broadway show, its seven months on Congress stage could qualify it as a hit. But lawmaking isn't show business, and many Democrats worry that with the curtain falling soon on 2021, time is not their friend.Each passing day threatens to push final action into 2022, an election year when control of Congress will be at stake and lawmakers seeking reelection will become ever more wary of casting tough votes.Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wants to end his party's disagreements and finally squeeze the bill...
BBC

Biden signs stopgap funding bill, averting government shutdown

US President Joe Biden has signed into law a temporary measure to fund federal agencies until 18 February, narrowly dodging a costly government shutdown. Congress approved the stopgap bill on Thursday, hours before a lapse in funding would have forced federal museums and national parks to close. The bill does...
SFGate

More Democratic senators appear open to court changes

WASHINGTON - This week's Supreme Court argument on abortion has accelerated an urgency among Senate Democrats to fundamentally alter how the court operates, fueled in part by lingering anger over Republican confirmation maneuvers that have led to three new conservative justices in the past four years. Few senators as of...
Washington Examiner

Other Senate Democrats face risks in voting for Build Back Better

President Joe Biden’s "Build Back Better" legislation is on the docket for the Senate. All eyes are on Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. However, after the sweeping wins for Republicans in Virginia and elsewhere this November, other Democrats up for reelection in 2022 should evaluate if voting for the $1.75 trillion bill is in their best interest.
FOX40

Shutdown risk eases as Senate pushes toward funding vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — The risk of a short-term government shutdown appeared to be easing late Thursday as the Senate pushed toward final approval of a bill that would fund the government through Feb. 18, sending the measure to President Joe Biden for his signature. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters it was “looking good” […]
Long Island Business News

Real estate industry cheers proposed SALT cap increase

The Long Island real estate industry joined business and trade groups in praising the inclusion of an increase in the controversial SALT cap in the Build Back Better legislation passed by the U.S. House of Representatives last week. After months of negotiations, the $10,000 cap on state and local tax...
WDVM 25

West Virginia senator explains why he voted to avoid shutdown

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — On Thursday night, Congress voted to avoid a government shutdown by raising the debt ceiling yet again. While the vote went through, there was some tension in the chamber, as some legislatures aimed to use the government shutdown as a way to stop President Joe Biden’s nationwide vaccine mandate. While West […]
bloomberglaw.com

Republicans Plan to Force Senate Floor Vote on Keeping SALT Cap

GOP lawmakers criticize Democrats for pursuing tax break that benefits wealthy. Sen. Manchin backed SALT amendment in 2017, but voted against full bill. Senate Republicans are readying an amendment that would block Democrats from easing the current $10,000 federal deduction cap on state and local tax payments. Democrats want to...
AFP

Tributes pour in for late veteran US lawmaker Bob Dole

Tributes poured in and flags were lowered to half-staff in honor of veteran US lawmaker and World War II hero Bob Dole, who died in his sleep on Sunday aged 98. President Joe Biden led a chorus of political tributes to Dole and his 35-year career in Congress, paying respect to "an American statesman like few in our history." He was "a war hero and among the greatest of the Greatest Generation," Biden said in his statement. "And to me, he was also a friend whom I could look to for trusted guidance, or a humorous line at just the right moment to settle frayed nerves. I will miss my friend." A conservative Republican who campaigned for reining in government, Dole also had a pragmatic streak and sponsored bipartisan legislation during his tenure at the US Capitol.
