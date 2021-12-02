Citigroup Fined $375K For Failing To Report Reps' Financial Woes

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Preliminary Terms This summary of terms is not complete and should be read with the pricing supplement below Issuer: Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. Guarantor: Citigroup Inc. Underlyings: The Nasdaq - 100 Index ® (“NDX”), Russell 2000 ® Index (ticker: “RTY”) a nd the S&P 500 ® Index (ticker: “SPX”) Pricing date: December 21, 2021 Interim v aluation date: December 27, 2022 Final valuation date: December 21, 2023 Maturity date: December 27, 2023 Automatic early redemption: If, on the interim valuation date, the closing value of the worst performer is greater than or equal to its initial underlying value, the securities will be automatically called for an amount equal to the principal plus the premium Premium: 10.00% CUSIP / ISIN: 17329UX30 / US17329UX301 Final barrier value: 70% of its initial underlying value, for each underlying Initial underlying value: For each underlying, its closing value on the pricing date Final underlying value: For each underlying, its closing value on the final valuation date Underlying return: For each underlying on any valuation date, (current closing value - initial underlying value) / initial underlying value Worst performer: On any valuation date, the underlying with the lowest underlying return Return amount: $1,000 × the underlying return of the worst performer × the upside participation rate Upside participation rate: 250% Payment at maturity (if not autocalled): • If the final underlying value of the worst performer is greater than its initial underlying value: $1,000 + the return amount • If the final underlying value of the worst performer is less than or equal to its initial underlying value but greater than or equal to its final barrier value : $1,000 • If the final underlying value of the worst performer is less than its final barrier value: $1,000 + [$1,000 × underlying return of worst performer] If the securities are not automatically redeemed prior to maturity and the final underlying value of the worst performer is less than its final barrier value, you will receive less than the stated principal amount of your securities, and possibly nothing, at maturity. All payments on the securities are subject to the credit risk of Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. and Citigroup Inc. Stated principal amount: $1,000 per security Pricing Supplement: Preliminary Pricing Supplement dated November 29, 2021 Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. Guaranteed by Citigroup Inc. 2 Year Autocallable Securities Linked to the Worst of NDX, RTY and SPX Hypothetical Interim Payment per Security Valuation Date on which Worst Performer Exceeds Initial Underlying Value Premium Hypothetical Redemption December 27 , 2022 10.00% $1,100.00 If the closing value of the worst performer is greater than or equal to its initial underlying value on the interim valuation date, then the securities will be automatically redeemed prior to maturity and you will receive a premium following that valuation date. Hypothetical Payment at Maturity per Security Assumes the securities have not been automatically redeemed prior to maturity Hypothetical Worst Underlying Return Hypothetical Security Return Hypothetical Payment at Maturity 50.00% 125.00% $2,250.00 25.00% 62.50% $1, 625 .00 5.00% 12.50% $1,125.00 0.00% 0.00% $1,000.00 - 5.00% 0.00% $1,000.00 - 30.00% 0.00% $1,000.00 - 30.01% - 30.01% $699.90 - 75.00 % - 75.00% $250.00 - 100.00% - 100.00% $0.00.

