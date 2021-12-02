ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Citigroup Fined $375K For Failing To Report Reps' Financial Woes

By Tracey Longo
fa-mag.com
 4 days ago

Failing to disclose registered reps’ unsatisfied tax liens, judgments and wage garnishment cost New York-based Citicorp Global Markets $375,000 in fines and a censure from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, according to a Finra notice published today. Finra charged Citigroup, the New-York based broker-dealer with 25,000 employees, with failure...

