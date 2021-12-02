ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2021 Week 13: Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Film Session

seattle Seahawks
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Seahawks wide receiver and analyst Michael Bumpus...

www.seahawks.com

On3.com

Seahawks make critical decision on quarterback Russell Wilson

The Geno Smith Show is coming to an end for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Russell Wilson was activated from injured reserve on Friday, the Seahawks announced. Wilson suffered two injures in his middle finger on Oct. 7 and hasn’t played since. He had a tendon rupture and a dislocation, and the initial recovery timeline was six weeks.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Seattle Seahawks: 4 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks Week 13 matchup sees the struggling NFC West side host the rival San Francisco 49ers. With Seattle’s struggles mounting, all eyes will be on Russell Wilson and Co. as they look to overcome their recent woes. Seahawks-49ers presents an opportunity for Pete Carroll’s side to prove they aren’t giving up on this season. Here are some Week 13 Seattle Seahawks predictions ahead of the matchup with the Niners.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Russell Wilson Speculation

There’s been some speculation this week that the New York Giants might try to make a move for Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason. Several analysts at ESPN have given the idea some legs today, leaving Giants fans to ponder the possibilities. If the season ended today, the Giants would have two first-round picks – No. 6 and No. 7 – and a big question mark at quarterback.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Make Decision On RB Adrian Peterson For Sunday

The Seattle Seahawks are wasting no time putting veteran running back Adrian Peterson to work after signing him this week. Seattle added Peterson to its practice squad on Wednesday, but will be promoting him to the active roster for tomorrow’s game, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The Seahawks (3-8) are facing the San Francisco 49ers this week.
NFL
Person
Michael Bumpus
knbr.com

49ers vs. Seahawks flexed out of prime time

The 49ers might be one of the hotter teams in the league right now, but it’s not enough for the NFL to keep them in prime time. San Francisco’s divisional matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks on December 5 has been flexed out of the Sunday night slot, and moved to a 1:25 p.m. start time in Seattle. Chiefs-Broncos will get the night game on NBC.
NFL
USA Today

Seahawks home underdogs for Week 13 matchup with 49ers

The Seahawks are officially one of the worst teams in the NFL this year, which is why this matchup with the 49ers was flexed out of the Sunday night timeslot. It was a good call be the league, as Seattle is in a tailspin while San Francisco is on the rise.
NFL
seattle Seahawks

What The Seahawks Said Following Their 17-15 Loss To The Washington Football Team

Re-live Each Game With The Seahawks Rewind Podcast. "It was a really frustrating trip, forced to come all the way out and hang in the game. We didn't play very well, complimentary at all. But, to have a chance to be right there at the end. I'm really proud of the way these guys keep battling and fighting hard, and doing what we need to do to hit the heck out of people and make things happen when we get a chance. But the results just aren't coming. We can't get these games won. I'm not accepting it, and I'm not taking a sideways step. I'm not stepping anywhere but forward. We're going to keep driving to get the very next chance we get and go get a win and get going. And I don't expect these guys, at any time, to do anything but that. Just want to keep stepping forward, keep moving, and battling our way through it. It's been really frustrating obviously, but we're just not going to accept it. We just want to keep going."
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Rapid Reaction: Seahawks Rally Late But Fall Short In MNF Loss To Washington

LANDOVER, Md.—The Seahawks got some vintage Russell Wilson magic in the fourth quarter of Monday night's game against Washington, but this time the comeback came up just short. After Seattle's defense got a fourth-down stop in the red zone, Seattle's offense needed to go 96 yards in just over 2-minutes,...
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Seahawks Unveil 2021 My Cause My Cleats

This week, several Seattle Seahawks players, coaches, and others are participating in the NFL's My Cause My Cleats Campaign. The beginning of Week 13 signifies the kickoff of the 2021 My Cause My Cleats campaign, and players across the country will "wear their hearts on their feet" through customized cleats that represent organizations that are significant to each of them.
NFL
seattle Seahawks

16 Numbers Of Note From The Seahawks' Week 12 Loss At Washington

The Seahawks lost another close game on Monday night, falling 17-15 to the Washington Football Team, a loss that drops Seattle's record to 3-8. In addition to that final score, here are 16 numbers that helped tell the story of the Seahawks' Week 12 loss:. 8. Losses for the Seahawks,...
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Tuesday Round-Up: Media Reactions To Seahawks' Week 12 Loss To The Washington Football Team

Good morning, 12s. Here's a look at what's happening today – Tuesday, Nov. 30 – for your Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks' late comeback attempt fell short on Monday night against the Washington Football Team, losing a heartbreaker 17-15. Seattle has now lost three straight and, at 3-8 on the season, must win out to avoid its first losing season since 2011. The Seahawks had chances to win on Monday, and nearly sent the game into overtime. They pulled within two points on Freddie Swain's 32-yard touchdown with 15 seconds to play, but the two-point conversion failed. Seattle then recovered an onside kick before a penalty was ruled, and Washington recovered the ensuing attempt.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks vs. 49ers Week 13 matchup info: Time, TV map, broadcasters

Nobody wants to see these Seahawks play in primetime anymore, understandably. That’s why this week’s game against the 49ers was flexed out of Sunday Night Football and moved to the afternoon timeslot. Here’s all the info you need to know. Regular season Week 13. San Francisco 49ers (6-5) vs. Seattle...
seattle Seahawks

Seahawks Rewind Podcast: Seahawks Lose 17-15 at Washington

A late-game comeback came up short as the Seahawks lost to Washington on Monday Night Football, 17-15. Let's rewind. Subscribe and listen to the Seahawks Rewind podcast. Steve Raible Interview (02:08) Pete Carroll Postgame Presser (10:58) Jordyn Brooks Postgame Presser (33:00) Bobby Wagner Postgame Presser (36:20) Jamal Adams Postgame Presser...
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Rasheem Green's "Rare Play" A Bright Spot In Seahawks Loss At Washington

Back in his high school days of playing offense and defense, Rasheem Green didn't care much for offense because as a lineman and a tight end, he spent his time blocking. If he wasn't going to get the ball in his hands, he decided, he'd instead focusing on sacking opposing quarterbacks.
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Seahawks Mailbag: (Not) Speculating On Offseason Moves, Targeting DK Metcalf & More

The Seahawks are back at home this week, looking to snap a three-game losing streak when they host the San Francisco 49ers. But before we turn our attention to this week's game, it's time once again to open up the mailbag and answer questions from you, the fans. As always, thanks to everyone who asked questions this week, and apologies if I couldn't get to yours this time around.
NFL

