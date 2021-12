A team of Central Jersey firefighters rescue a horse mired in a wooded area of Jackson Sunday morning, two days after it had gone missing from a nearby farm. Before it was found laying in a black mud pit in the Ocean County township, the horse had gone missing on Friday from a farm in nearby Millstone Township, in Monmouth County, the Millstone Township Uniformed Firefighters posted on their Facebook page after the rescue on Sunday.

MILLSTONE, NJ ・ 12 DAYS AGO