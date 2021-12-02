Federal investigators closing investigation on York County Prison death

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Federal investigators are closing their review into a York County Prison death.

In 2018, Everett Palmer died inside the prison after being arrested for DUI. Corrections officers thought that Palmer was having a mental health episode. They later learned that he had overdosed on Methamphetamines.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

The U.S Attorney’s office says there’s insufficient evidence to pursue federal criminal civil rights charges against correction officers.

“We appreciate the comprehensive investigation and the well-reasoned conclusion that a prosecution would be inappropriate based upon lack of sufficient evidence,” York County President Commissioner and Prison Board member Julie Wheeler said. “Our heart continues to go out to the family and loved ones of Everett Palmer”

Palmer’s family, meanwhile, continues to pursue a wrongful death lawsuit.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.