In recent weeks, the Supreme Court of the United States heard arguments for laws restricting access to abortion in Texas and Mississippi. The country’s doctors have been surprisingly silent. When we took the Hippocratic oath, a vow to protect our patients, we said, “I will apply, for the benefit of the sick, all measures that are required.” There was no clause that said, “except when it comes to abortion.”

U.S. POLITICS ・ 22 HOURS AGO