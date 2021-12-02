ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Intestinal Organoids and Their Role in Tissue Engineering

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvances in three-dimensional organoid technology have revolutionized the stem cell field. Intestinal stem cells can be expanded and functionally differentiated to form “mini-organs” or organoids that resemble the architecture and function of the...

ScienceAlert

An Experiment Using Human Stem Cells Ended Up Reversing Diabetes in Mice

A technique capable of converting human stem cells into insulin-producing cells could hold huge promise for future diabetic treatments, if results seen in a recent experiment with mice can be successfully replicated in humans. In a 2020 study, researchers figured out a new way to coax human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs) into pancreatic beta cells that make insulin. When these insulin-producing cells were transplanted into mice induced to have an acute form of diabetes, their condition was rapidly cured. "These mice had very severe diabetes with blood sugar readings of more than 500 milligrams per deciliter of blood – levels that could...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Lab-grown 'mini-stomachs' could shed light on COVID symptoms in children

A team, led from Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH), UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health (UCL GOS ICH) and the Istituto Zooprofilattico Sperimentale delle Venezie (Legnaro, Italy), has built on recent advances to grow 'mini-organs' in a laboratory, known as organoids. These organoids provide researchers with invaluable tools to study how organs function both when they are healthy and when impacted by disease.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

New Link Discovered Between Diet, Intestinal Stem Cells and Disease

The intestine is essential for maintaining our energy balance and is a master at reacting quickly to changes in nutrition and nutrient balance. It manages to do this with the help of intestinal cells that among other things are specialized in the absorption of food components or the secretion of hormones. In adult humans, the intestinal cells regenerate every five to seven days. The ability to constantly renew and develop all types of intestinal cells from intestinal stem cells is crucial for the natural adaptability of the digestive system. However, a long-term diet high in sugar and fat disrupts this adaptation and can contribute to the development of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and gastrointestinal cancer.
CANCER
Phys.org

Synthetic tissue can repair hearts, muscles, and vocal cords

Combining knowledge of chemistry, physics, biology, and engineering, scientists from McGill University developrd a biomaterial tough enough to repair the heart, muscles, and vocal cords, representing a major advance in regenerative medicine. "People recovering from heart damage often face a long and tricky journey. Healing is challenging because of the...
SCIENCE
#Intestinal Epithelium#Tissue Engineering#Translation#Stem Cell
technologynetworks.com

$4M Grant Will Help To Advance New CAR T-Cell Therapy

On November 23, 2021, the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) governing board approved a $4.1 million grant to enable University of California San Diego School of Medicine researchers to advance a new chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy from the laboratory into the clinic. In this type of cancer...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

New Method To Precisely Correct Genetic Alterations in Cultured Patient Cells

The method produces genetically corrected autologous pluripotent stem cells from a 2-3 mm skin biopsy from patients with different genetic diseases. The corrected stem cells are essential in the research and for the development of new therapies for the diseases in question. The scientists based the new method on previous...
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

High-Speed Holography of Cells Spots Physical Beacons of Disease

Biomedical engineers at Duke University have engineered a holographic system capable of imaging and analyzing tens of thousands of cells per minute to both discover and recognize signs of disease. In the proof-of-concept demonstration, the technique distinguished between healthy samples and either cancerous or carcinogen-exposed, pre-cancerous cells with nearly 100%...
CANCER
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
technologynetworks.com

New Organoid Mimics How Gut and Heart Tissues Arise Cooperatively

At the earliest stages of a new human life, cells that seem identical begin to divide into distinct types that eventually grow into a diverse array of tissues and organs. During this process, neighboring tissues exchange chemical signals that prompt different steps of each other’s development. But this crosstalk is complex and dynamic, and therefore difficult to study.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

3D X-Rays Reveal the Neuronal Impact of Alzheimer's

What changes occur in parts of the brain affected by neurodegenerative disease? How does the structure of the neurons change? Some pathological changes in the tissue are easy to identify using standard microscopy. For example, the protein deposits known as “plaques”, which occur in Alzheimer's disease, can be seen with staining techniques. However, pathological changes can also be of a more subtle nature and easily missed unless there is a complete digitilisation and analysis of the three-dimensional structure. Researchers at the University of Göttingen and University Medical Center Göttingen have now found a new technique to measure and quantify neuronal tissue architecture in three dimensions and at high resolution, which enabled them to identify changes in neurons in Alzheimer’s. The results were published in the.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Innovations in Single Cell Proteomics Drive Advances in Disease Research

Single cell technologies are transforming our knowledge of human health and disease. Rapid advances in single cell proteomics (SCP) are enabling more parameters to be measured in individual cells. In principle, with more measurements from each single cell, we should be able to gain a more comprehensive understanding of this heterogeneous system.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Novel insights into the BAP1-inactivated melanocytic tumor

BAP1-inactivated melanocytic tumor (BIMT) is a group of melanocytic neoplasms with epithelioid cell morphology molecularly characterized by the loss of function of BAP1, a tumor suppressor gene located on chromosome 3p21, and a mutually exclusive mitogenic driver mutation, more commonly BRAF. BIMTs can occur as a sporadic lesion or, less commonly, in the setting of an autosomal dominant cancer susceptibility syndrome caused by a BAP1 germline inactivating mutation. Owing to the frequent identification of remnants of a conventional nevus, BIMTs are currently classified within the group of combined melanocytic nevi. "Pure" lesions can also be observed. We studied 50 BIMTs from 36 patients. Most lesions were composed of epithelioid melanocytes of varying size and shapes, resulting extreme cytomorphological heterogeneity. Several distinctive morphological variants of multinucleated/giant cells were identified. Some hitherto underrecognized microscopic features, especially regarding nuclear characteristics included nuclear blebbing, nuclear budding, micronuclei, shadow nuclei, peculiar cytoplasmic projections (ant-bear cells) often containing micronuclei and cell-in-cell structures (entosis). In addition, there were mixed nests of conventional and BAP1-inactivated melanocytes and squeezed remnants of the original nevus. Of the 26 lesions studied, 24 yielded a BRAF mutation, while in the remaining two cases there was a RAF1 fusion. BAP1 biallelic and singe allele mutations were found in 4/22 and 16/24 neoplasms, respectively. In five patients, there was a BAP1 germline mutation. Six novel, previously unreported BAP1 mutations have been identified. BAP1 heterozygous loss was detected in 11/22 lesions. Fluorescence in situ hybridization for copy number changes revealed a related amplification of both RREB1 and MYC genes in one tumor, whereas the remaining 20 lesions studied were negative; no TERT-p mutation was found in 14 studied neoplasms. Tetraploidy was identified in 5/21 BIMTs. Of the 21 patients with available follow-up, only one child had a locoregional lymph node metastasis. Our results support a progression of BIMTs from a conventional BRAF mutated in which the original nevus is gradually replaced by epithelioid BAP1-inactivated melanocytes. Some features suggest more complex underlying pathophysiological events that need to be elucidated.
CANCER
Nature.com

Senolytic effects of quercetin in an in vitro model of pre-adipocytes and adipocytes induced senescence

The dysfunction of adipose tissue with aging and the accumulation of senescent cells has been implicated in the pathophysiology of chronic diseases. Recently interventions capable of reducing the burden of senescent cells and in particular the identification of a new class of drugs termed senolytics have been object of extensive investigation. We used an in vitro model of induced senescence by treating both pre-adipocytes as well as mature adipocytes with hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) at a sub-lethal concentration for 3Â h for three consecutive days, and hereafter with 20 uM quercetin at a dose that in preliminary experiments resulted to be senolytic without cytotoxicity. H2O2 treated pre-adipocytes and adipocytes showed typical senescence-associated features including increased beta-galactosidase activity (SA-ÃŸ-gal) and p21, activation of ROS and increased expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines. The treatment with quercetin in senescent pre-adipocytes and adipocytes was associated to a significant decrease in the number of the SA-Î²-gal positive cells along with the suppression of ROS and of inflammatory cytokines. Besides, quercetin treatment decreased miR-155-5p expression in both models, with down-regulation of p65 and a trend toward an up-regulation of SIRT-1 in complete cell extracts. The senolytic compound quercetin could affect AT ageing by reducing senescence, induced in our in vitro model by oxidative stress. The downregulation of miRNA-155-5p, possibly through the modulation of NF-ÎºB and SIRT-1, could have a key role in the effects of quercetin on both pre-adipocytes and adipocytes.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Comparing Human and Canine Oral Tumors Could Speed Up New Therapies

Recent Cornell research compared the genetic expression profiles of a nonlethal canine tumor and the rare, devastating human oral tumor it resembles, laying the groundwork for potential translational medicine down the road. While canine acanthomatous ameloblastoma (CAA) is common and nonlethal, it has a strong resemblance to an oral tumor...
SCIENCE
CBS Miami

FIU’s Dr. Aileen Marty On Omicron Variant: ‘It Looks Like It’s Going To Be Very Significantly Virulent And Very Transmissible’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida International University’s infectious disease specialist, Dr. Aileen Marty sat down Wednesday evening with CBS4’s Lauren Pastrana and Eliott Rodriguez to discuss the new coronavirus variant Omicron, which is causing worldwide concern. Rodriguez: “What makes the Omicron variant different?” Dr. Marty: “So, let’s start out with where did it come from. The ancestor of this particular virus was detected actually in May. It just didn’t have as many of the changes as it currently does.” “That was called the C. 1.2. and that particular one acquired a series of other mutations. So, there’s over 50 mutations in the virus,...
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Understanding the Role of Proteins Involved in Cancer and Alzheimer's

The proteins that belong to the HAT family are essential for life as they transport amino acids across the cell membrane. Although the members of this family are practically identical, some transport certain amino acids and not others. This specialisation determines their involvement in specific functions, such as cell growth or neuronal functions, and consequently in related diseases like cancer or neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer´s disease. What confers this specificity and diversity of functions? This is one of the questions asked by researchers at the Spanish National Cancer Research Center (CNIO) and the Institute for Research in Biomedicine (IRB Barcelona), who led the study, and one whose answer has been published this week in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Salt-Dependent Hypertension May Reduce Blood Flow to the Brain

Investigators focus on the relationship with neuron activity and find that sodium consumption plays a role. Investigators from Georgia State University analyzed the neuron activity and found that salt consumption can play a role in blood flow to the brain, study results show. When neurons are activated, it typically produces...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Ubiquitous food additive alters human microbiota and intestinal environment

New clinical research indicates that a widely used food additive, carboxymethylcellulose, alters the intestinal environment of healthy persons, perturbing levels of beneficial bacteria and nutrients. These findings, published in Gastroenterology, demonstrate the need for further study of the long-term impacts of this food additive on health. The research was led...
HEALTH
Medscape News

Gut Microbiome Linked With Incident Type 2 Diabetes

Four species from the Lachnospiraceae family of bacteria that are common in the gut microbiome among healthy Finnish adults were associated with incident type 2 diabetes during long-term follow-up. Researchers found the association in two geographically and genetically separate regions of Finland. This unprecedented finding requires validation in different cohorts.
SCIENCE
ophthalmologytimes.com

Identifying individuals at risk of glaucoma via genetics studies

Polygenic risk score allows multiple variants to be tested simultaneously. Genetic investigations have garnered a wealth of information about glaucoma. The findings have pinpointed specific genes involved in early-onset familial disease with autosomal dominant or recessive inheritance, as well as genetic risk factors for common glaucoma types with complex inheritance patterns.
SCIENCE

