The Yankees released Clint Frazier who could be a Guardian again. The Yankees have designated Clint Frazier for assignment. The oft-injured outfielder that they got from the Guardians in 2016 for Andrew Miller has played his last game for the Yankees, assuming he doesn’t opt for free agency. Frazier has three options, not all under his control. He could be claimed by another major league club, he could take the assignment to the minors for the Yankees or he can void his contract and hit free agency.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO