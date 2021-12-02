ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Afternoon Delight: Celtics Basketball Jones

celticslife.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBrad Stevens and ownership welcomed Ime Udoka and his wife actress Nia Long to the Boston Celtics family this past June. Udoka became just the eighteenth coach in Celtics' history. After starting the season just...

www.celticslife.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Doc Rivers Refused To Address Ben Simmons Before Sixers-Celtics Game: "I Literally Don't Even Talk About It. I Coach The Team And The Guys That I Can See Every Day. I Let Daryl And Elton Deal With All Of The Other Stuff."

It seems like Doc Rivers has gotten used to living life without Ben Simmons being on his roster. The Australian point guard was one of the biggest stories of the offseason. Even after things went quiet, people still wonder what is going on with Simmons. Well, Rivers isn't the right...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Nia Long
Ocala Star Banner

High school roundup: Celtics top Raiders in girls basketball

Three Trinity Catholic players scored in double figures as the Celtics topped visiting Bushnell South Sumter, 63-22, on Thursday night. Sophomore Kieley Bateman (15 points), freshman Delaney Baker (14 points) and sophomore Rose Gravel (12 points) paced TC. Gravel added a team-high eight rebounds, while Heaven Sanders (six assists) and Dasanni Bentley (six steals) also delivered strong performances.
HIGH SCHOOL
celticslife.com

Celtics continue to own 76ers, win 88-87 on walk-off block

There are certain teams that always seem to give the Boston Celtics problems. The Philadelphia 76ers are not one of those teams. The Celtics were back to full strength tonight and Jayson Tatum led the way with 26 points and a career high 16 rebounds as the Celtics defeated their old rivals 88 to 87.
NBA
CBS Boston

Al Horford Gets His Revenge Against 76ers

BOSTON (CBS) — Al Horford is as mild mannered as they come. The Celtics big man made it a point to downplay the “revenge” aspect of Wednesday night’s game against his former team, but it was evident from the jump that Horford had a lot of extra juice against the Philadelphia 76ers. They are, after all, the team that gave up on him just one year after he signed a four-year, $109 million deal with the team. Now he’s back in Boston on that very contract, and Horford and the Celtics couldn’t be happier with the arrangement. Wednesday’s game was Horford’s first...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#Celticslife Com#Onlyfans#Teamboston
CBS Boston

Brad Stevens Dismisses ‘Ridiculous’ And ‘Idiotic’ Anonymous Comments About Jayson Tatum’s Attitude

BOSTON (CBS) — An unnamed assistant coach recently shared an unflattering opinion on Jayson Tatum, saying that the Celtics star cares more about big scoring nights than he does about winning. Those comments are not sitting well with Celtics president of basketball ops Brad Stevens. In a piece by ESPN’s Tim Bontempts last week on Boston’s up-and-down start to the 2021-22 season — and the issues that have plagued the team over recent years — an anonymous Eastern Conference assistant coach said that “Jayson Tatum is about Jayson Tatum.” “I don’t think he cares about winning now, and if he does, it is...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Kenyon Martin on Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Playing Against His Son: 'It Was Dope'

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
NBA
firstsportz.com

Lakers’ Dwight Howard Discloses his Living Experience with 50 Snakes

LA Lakers Dwight Howard has proclaimed his love for the serpents. Talk about Medusa having a home after all, and it is definitely going to be Dwight’s house. The 35-year-old plays as a Centre for the LA Lakers and is averaging 5.1 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game this season with 14 minutes average time on the court. The Lakers have had a catastrophic season till now. With no impressive play to execute it seems as if the Lakers have hit the “artistic slump.”
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy