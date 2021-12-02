MLB Lockout Begins As Players, Owners Fail To Reach New Bargaining Agreement

Major League Baseball locked out the players after the current five-year Basic Agreement between the sides expired at midnight Wednesday night. The sport’s annual Winter Meetings, which had been scheduled to begin next week in Orlando, have also been canceled.
The owners voted unanimously in favor of a lockout after negotiations broke down Wednesday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said during a press conference in Dallas Thursday morning.
“We came to Texas to make a deal,” Manfred said. “We committed to the process. We made proposals, and it just did not happen.”
Because of that lockout, baseball officials aren’t allowed to contact their own...
