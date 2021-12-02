MLB Lockout Begins As Players, Owners Fail To Reach New Bargaining Agreement

Major League Baseball (MLB) has locked out its players for the first time since 1990 in a labour dispute with the Major League Baseball Players’ Association (MLBPA). The two sides have spent the last three days in talks, with the union and league exchanging proposals that, as with the previous ones, did not impress the other side and illustrated the distance from securing a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA). According to ESPN, the final discussions on 1st December lasted just seven minutes.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO