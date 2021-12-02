ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Extending Emergency SNAP Benefits Through December

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott announced today that $308 million in emergency food benefits for December authorized by the Biden Administration would be provided to Texans.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) received approval from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the maximum allowable amount of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments by December 31.

“The extension of emergency SNAP food benefits for the month of December ensures that Texans can put food on the table this holiday season,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank HHSC for their continued efforts to secure access to nutritious food for millions of Texas families.”

“As Texas families gather to celebrate the holidays this month, this will provide some comfort to them with these additional funds to help them buy nutritious food,” said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter.

The emergency allotments are in addition to the more than $5.1 billion in benefits the state government has provided to Texans since April 2020.

In October, the White House permanently expanded the SNAP allotment by 25%.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid online or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits

