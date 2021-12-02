ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parks and Rec asking for public input on Keefauver Park master plan

By Van Jones
WJHL
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department is asking for public input on the master plan for the soon-to-be-constructed Keefauver Park.

Keefauver Park will sit on 53 acres of land located at 632 Hales Chapel Road, and possible park attractions could include trail systems, greenways, athletic fields and more.

Johnson City creating ‘master plan’ for new Keefauver park

According to a release from Johnson City, the Johnson City Board of Commissioners and the Park and Recreation Advisory Board will hold a “visioning” meeting on Thursday, Dec. 9. Following that meeting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., a segment for public input will be held at the site for the new park.

The meeting is designed to develop a master plan for the new park, and city residents are encouraged to attend the meeting and share their thoughts on the types of amenities they would like to see included at the new park.

You can click here to find the latest on the master plan for the new park.

