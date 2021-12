Tottenham vs Brentford: Tottenham faced Brentford at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in Matchday 14 of Premier League. Brentford gifted Spurs with an early lead as they scored an own goal in the first half. Son converted the 2nd goal for Spurs giving them a surety of 3 points. Spurs attack had been tremendous & they provided a hard time to Brentford defence where the goalkeeper had to put most of the effort going for the saves. The whole Spurs team took the attacking to a different level going for continuous attacking effort.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO