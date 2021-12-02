ColourPop Spacy Pressed Powder Shadow

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. See all of this year's holiday products rated from best of worst! Plus, our gift guides!. Eternite is a deep black with neutral-to-cool undertones and fine sparkle throughout. It had a lightly emollient texture that was slightly thin and more firmly-pressed into the pan, but it wasn't stiff to work with, just needed a bit of firmer pressure initially to pick it up. The product applied evenly to bare skin with minimal fallout during application and had opaque coverage. It lasted well for eight hours with faint fallout over time.

MAKEUP ・ 5 DAYS AGO