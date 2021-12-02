ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

ColourPop Spacy Pressed Powder Shadow

temptalia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColourPop Spacy is a neutral-toned, medium mauve with a matte finish. It is a limited edition eyeshadow that retails for $4.50 and contains 0.05 oz. Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Explore...

www.temptalia.com

Comments / 0

Related
temptalia.com

Byredo Metal Boots in the Snow Eyeshadow Palette Review & Swatches

Byredo Metal Boots in the Snow 5 Colours Eyeshadow Palette ($70.00 for 0.28 oz.) is a new, limited edition murky, earth-toned color story for the holiday season. The pigmentation of all five shades lived up to the marketing–which was opaque for the regular eyeshadows as one shade was a glitter top coat–and were blendable with decent wear.
MAKEUP
beautypackaging.com

ColourPop Expands Its Astrology Collection

ColourPop Cosmetics is adding a lip gloss to its Astrology collection, and TrendMood (@trendmood1) posted a sneak peek on Instagram. The post says that each Astrology palette will have a coordinating lip gloss, and the line will be available soon on the brand's website. The packaging features astrology symbols, which...
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

ColourPop Holiday 2021: If Hue Like Set Swatches

ColourPop If Hue Like Palette Set includes five new five-pan palettes, which should also be available individually. This set along with other holiday sets launch tomorrow, November 22nd, at 10AM PT. Here are swatches!. See all of this year's holiday products rated from best of worst! Plus, our gift guides!
BEAUTY & FASHION
temptalia.com

ColourPop On the Ritz & Scotch Kiss Fresh Kiss Lip Lacquers Reviews & Swatches

ColourPop On the Ritz Fresh Kiss Lip Lacquer ($8.00 for 0.21 oz.) is a brighter, pinky-plum with cool undertones and a glossy, cream finish. It had rich color payoff in a single layer, which applied flawlessly–even, streak-free, and smoothing of my lip lines. The gloss had a creamy, lightweight consistency...
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formula Overview
temptalia.com

ColourPop x Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Collection Swatches

ColourPop x Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Collection debuted late last week, but most items are still in stock; though I have to say that the clip-on antlers are ADORABLE and hope they restock those. The collection includes a 15-pan palette, a lipgloss trio, two lip duos, and a powder highlighter (from Sol Body).
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
temptalia.com

ColourPop Couple of Misfits Lux Gloss Trio Review & Swatches

ColourPop Couple of Misfits Lux Gloss Kit ($24.00 for 0.42 oz.) includes three sheer and sparkly glosses that range from clear in their base to red-tinted. They were marketed as sheer (or clear, as they case may be), which was nice to see, and they have a plusher, more gel-cream feel that made them a comfortable, smoothing gloss that was very hydrating to wear.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

ColourPop Social Butterfly Palette Review & Swatches

ColourPop Social Butterfly 5-Pan Pressed Powder Palette ($10.00 for 0.15 oz.) includes three matte eyeshadows and two shimmer eyeshadows in a peach-and-blue color story. There was a good amount of contrast offered between the five shades, which was nice to see. The eyeshadows were pigmented, blendable, and longer-wearing with slight fallout being present in a couple of shades.
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
temptalia.com

ColourPop Peach Please Eyeshadow Quad Review & Swatches

ColourPop Peach Please Pressed Powder Shadow Quad ($9.00 for 0.21 oz.) is a new, coral-themed color-story with two shimmery shades and two matte shades. All four shades were pigmented, blendable, and long-wearing, so they performed consistently with the brand’s formula from the last year or two. This quad is one...
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

ColourPop x Rudolph There's Always Tomorrow Lip Duo Review & Swatches

ColourPop There’s Always Tomorrow Lip Duo ($16.00 for 0.145 oz.) is a new, limited edition red-hued lip duo that included a cream finish lipstick and a matching lip pencil. They were both in a deeper, ruby red with strong, cool undertones. They had more opaque coverage and longer-wear, though the lip pencil wasn’t quite as smooth nor as gliding as ideal if you need your lip pencil to work for both lining as well as for filling in.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Byredo Eternite Eyeshadow

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. See all of this year's holiday products rated from best of worst! Plus, our gift guides!. Eternite is a deep black with neutral-to-cool undertones and fine sparkle throughout. It had a lightly emollient texture that was slightly thin and more firmly-pressed into the pan, but it wasn't stiff to work with, just needed a bit of firmer pressure initially to pick it up. The product applied evenly to bare skin with minimal fallout during application and had opaque coverage. It lasted well for eight hours with faint fallout over time.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Makeup by Mario Cam & Annie Ultra Suede Lipsticks Reviews & Swatches

Makeup by Mario Cam Ultra Suede Lipstick ($24.00 for 0.14 oz.) is a light, peachy orange with moderate, warm undertones and a soft matte finish. It had medium color payoff that could be built up to mostly opaque coverage, but there was some translucency and a tendency for the color to go on unevenly, streak along the edges, and settle into my lip lines noticeably.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Guerlain Flame Red & Cherry Red Rouge G Velvet Lipsticks Reviews & Swatches

Guerlain Flame Red (214) Rouge G Luxurious Velvet Lipstick ($34.00 for 0.12 oz.) is a rich, medium-dark orange with moderate, warm reddish-leaning undertones and a semi-matte finish. The consistency felt smooth, velvety, and lightweight with some thinness but not enough to be clingy. It had mostly opaque, buildable color payoff...
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

ColourPop Somepawdy to Love Super Shock Shadow Duo Review & Swatches

ColourPop Somepawdy to Love Super Shock Shadow Duo ($12.00 for 0.15 oz.) is a new, charitable product that donates 100% of net profits to the Best Friends Animal Society. Both shades were pigmented, blendable, and very long-wearing–consistent with the Super Shock Shadow formula. See all of this year's holiday products...
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Victoria Beckham Beauty Swatches

P.S. — The bronzing duos are available as “refill only,” which is what I purchased (to save some money!), but they can be purchased in a compact. See all of this year's holiday products rated from best of worst! Plus, our gift guides!. We're here to help you make better...
BEAUTY & FASHION
temptalia.com

Best of Guerlain Rouge G Luxurious Velvet Lipsticks

Guerlain Rouge G Luxurious Velvet Lipstick ($34.00 for 0.12 oz.) is a new finish in the Rouge G range. Now that I’ve finished testing and reviewing all 14 shades that I purchased, it’s time to recap and see which shades performed the best! 🙂. P.S. — Please keep in mind...
MAKEUP
sneakernews.com

The Most Sustainable Nike Air Force 1 Low Yet Features Woven Cork

Since at least 2019, NIKE, Inc. has been committed to eliminating its carbon footprint through a number of ways detailed in its “Move to Zero” initiative. Over the last three years, the North American sportswear behemoth has made strides in sustainability work within its manufacturing, corporate and retail presences, but nothing has been celebrated quite like the resulting footwear.
ENVIRONMENT
temptalia.com

MAC Viva Glam x Keith Haring Collection

Join the VIVA GLAM movement! This year’s celebration of our iconic giveback program honours Keith Haring’s artistic and philanthropic legacy. Since 1994, M·A·C VIVA GLAM has raised OVER $500,000,000 globally – and counting! Celebrate 27 years of giving back 100% with three special-edition Lipsticks in Keith Haring’s signature primary colour palette. The artistic parallels between Haring and M·A·C are evident: Haring’s inimitable street pop art sprang into the epicentre of New York’s artistic subculture in the 1980s, right when M·A·C launched as the definitive rule-breaking Artistry brand. It’s our communal belief in equal rights and healthy futures for all that forms the most meaningful message for M·A·C VIVA GLAM x Keith Haring.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy