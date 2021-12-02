‘Brainery Bazaar’ at Rochester Brainery continues; goes every Saturday through December 18th

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Brainery, now a stone’s throw from being a decade in business, is known as a centerpiece location for all things local business, artisans vendors, and classes.

Founder and owner Danielle Raymo puts her marketing experience to good use, by supporting local businesses.

“When you’re supporting local artists, you’re keeping your money in the community,” Raymo said. “Whether it’s their full time gig, or their part time gig, you’re supporting their love of what they do.”

She says now is as good as any to do your holiday shopping, given all of the delays and shortages.

This upcoming Brainery Bazaar is December 4th, from 10am-4pm, at their location behind Three Heads Brewing in Rochester. Thankfully for Brainery lovers, there will also be two more following this Saturday’s, at the same time.

Each week features a different set of vendors. Admittance is free, but masking is required. Coffee and goodies will be provided by Biscotti Brewers.

























Photos provided by Nina Piccini Photography

Earthbound Art

Lanni Made

Rea Designs

Dorofy Ink

Goat Isle Soap

Biscotti Brewers

Light My Candle Co.

A Little off Balance

Deaney Weeney Blooms

Honey Side Up

Stick N Poke Florist

The House Of Roushey

Madison Sophia Jewelry

Mona Moon Naturals

Allie Push Arts

Resonating Designs

LaCott Fine Art

Creative Gardens

Ash + Willow Co.

Jeff’s Clocks

Sugarfoot Apparel

Anna Parade

Biscotti Brewers

12WildflowerLane

Rebecca Wind Pottery

sobo

HaleyDWD

Alyssa DeWitt

earthfriendl.e

Moon Salt

Cory O’Rourke Studio

May and Birch

Biscotti Brewers

Loudee’s Jewelry

Rosy Candle Co.

Honey Side Up

Allie Push Arts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.