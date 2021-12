For holiday gifting enthusiasts, nothing beats a November launch. December drops? Too late in the game. But the penultimate month of the year is close enough to the holidays that buys can still be considered new, without the stress (or added cost) of last-minute rush orders—a win/win by our standards. And though the thought of imminent end-of-year mixers and gift exchanges might elicit an eyeroll for some, it's worth noting that this year's holiday festivities will be a post-pandemic return to form (think bear hugs over air hugs). As such, many of this month's beauty launches are leaning into all that is merry and bright, like Pleasing's bold new nail polish palettes and the shimmery hue of Huda Beauty's new highlighting dew. Keep reading for the new beauty launches that will be landing on our wishlist this year.

MAKEUP ・ 5 DAYS AGO